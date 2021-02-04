The upcoming HOA board elections in the Foothills Club West Association are starting to become as bitterly contested as the 2020 presidential campaign.
Fueled largely by the debate over the future of the now-closed golf course, the fight between the HOA board and the Club West Conservancy escalated last week as board President Michael Hinz sent the community’s approximate 2,600 homeowners a 2,030-word email that he said addressed “misleading and false assertions by the Club West Conservancy.”
The Club West Conservancy fired back with a 646-word rejoinder that characterized Hinz’s “long, never-ending letter” as “a desperate attempt to make excuses and explain the board’s failure to bring solutions for the golf course to the community over the last decade.”
The exchange came as the feuding parties await two outcomes that eventually could determine if parts of the course will be sold to a homebuilder so that the 160-acre site’s owners have money to fund a park on the rest of the land.
One outcome involves the lawsuit the Conservancy has filed against the board and the other involves the March election, where 11 candidates, including four incumbents, are vying for four of the board’s five seats. Only Hinz’s seat is not on the ballot.
Though a trial had been tentatively scheduled this month on the Conservancy’s effort to have the courts reverse the board’s assumption of the declarant rights to the course, no date has been set and even a judge has not yet been assigned to preside.
Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley issued a preliminary injunction last fall that stops the board from taking any action on course owner The Edge’s as yet undisclosed plan for the site.
But Kiley has since been transferred to another court division – a common practice in Superior Court – and no new judge has been assigned.
Superior Court Commissioner Andrew Russell is presiding over the case for the time being. He has yet to rule on arguments by HOA board attorney Carlotta Turman and Conservancy lawyer Francis Slavin over the Conservancy’s request to make the injunction permanent – a move that could possibly make a trial moot and possibly pave the way for an appeal.
Those arguments played out before Russell on Jan. 22, when Turman argued that Kiley “did not fully understand the issues that were really in front of the court” and Slavin asserted that the board improperly assumed the declarant rights because its action was not approved by 75 percent of Club West’s homeowners.
The litigation and the lawyers’ arguments are framed by various complex laws involving contracts and the operation of planned communities and homeowners associations.
The emails by Hinz and the Conservancy were reader-friendly, but were anything but amicable in their descriptions of each other’s actions and motivations.
Stating its members’ dues are being used “to disparage the FCW Foothills Club West Board and by extension the volunteers that work hard in this community,” Hinz said the Conservancy is fielding four board candidates “in a thinly veiled attempt to coerce the community into purchasing, restoring, or remediating the golf course to restore their ‘views and quality of life.’
“Though I certainly empathize, their efforts to force the rest of the community to resolve their concerns at your expense is not appropriate,” he said, calling the current board members “fiscally responsible volunteers who work hundreds of hours each year to maintain community standards and enforce the rules and regulations of the association, which is their sole responsibility.”
Recounting how the board has fought to preserve Club West’s quality of life without raising homeowners’ dues for 15 years, he said Conservancy leaders “are looking to hijack the Foothills Club West Board to achieve their yet unknown goal, which could lead to massive increases in annual assessments or unintended but significant legal expenses.”
Hinz said the course’s declarant rights “were given to us and we accepted them” and denied the board tried to hide it, stating it was disclosed at an annual HOA meeting. He also denied the board assumed the declarant rights in secret.
“Executive sessions are not secret meetings but meetings that are not open to all members of the association,” he wrote.
Hinz also said the board went to great lengths to maintain the golf course, which fell into disrepair because owner Wilson Gee said he could not afford the high cost of city potable water, the only means of irrigating the site.
“We have reviewed and engaged with regards to alternate water solutions. Including pipelines and wells on our property, including how we might benefit by purchasing water from Foothills or Lakewood, SRP and the GRIC (Gila River Indian Community),” Hinz wrote.
“We have tried to engage the city, even threatening litigation, to resolve the water issue. The issues of expense and viability, state and federal water regulations and other issues made them unworkable. The multimillion-dollar cost for a proposed pipeline would be borne by the community with no benefit or opportunity to regain that cost, and no promise the effort would succeed.”
Hinz also accused the Conservancy of not acknowledging that the declarant rights “could make the opportunity to transition to open space or park land easier and with less expense.”
He also said “notions of a park or open space have been discussed. The FCW Foothills Club West Board has consulted with the city and county, each unwilling to partner in the multi-million-dollar risk faced by the community in that endeavor.”
The Conservancy’s response was to note it “supports any candidate in the HOA Board election that is against new housing, for term limits and for open and transparent Board communication and actions -- regardless of whether or not they are members of CWC.”
It said it did not sue the community but rather the board members individually because they “refused to walk back several actions that the CWC felt were illegal. These questionable actions included (a) the creation of a new voting process out of thin air that would allow as few as 16 percent of residents to approve new golf course land usage that could include new housing and giving the golf course owner 41 votes in our HOA.”
Hinz’s email asserted the golf course owner has no votes “because the course is not in good standing as a member.”
The Conservancy also denied it wants the site restored as a golf course, stating it “wants the board and the golf course owners to recognize the preferences homeowners expressed in the June community-wide survey, which showed openness to either golf or a parkland, but was decidedly against new housing.”
The group also ridiculed Hinz’s assertion that residents’ preferences “are irrelevant” because the course is privately owned.
“Our opinions are never irrelevant, especially in a situation that has the potential to damage property values for 100s of families,” it said, accusing Hinz of scare tactics by suggesting it wants to raise homeowners’ dues.
“Hinz criticizes the CWC and the entire community for not presenting to the Board any options for the golf land, but this is completely backwards,” it also said. “The board should be submitting options to the community. If the board has really done all this extensive research on options that Hinz claims, then where are the results of this research, and where are the board’s proposals to consider?”
It ended by telling homeowners, “If you want another 10-15 years of excuses for inaction and a ‘closed door’ style of leadership from your HOA board, then just keep voting for the same people over and over. Or take this opportunity to vote for some new talent on the board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.