Despite limited days and hours of operation, the Arizona Animal Welfare League completed 91 percent of pet adoptions last year compared to 2019 – that’s over 3,700 adoptions.
The league instituted a mandatory mask policy before the state did and was already cleaning its properties to combat COVID-19.
“If people aren’t being safe then we have to close the doors and then we can’t do rescues,” said league spokesman Michael Morefield.
After the pandemic first struck in March 2020, AAWL closed its main shelter for two weeks and its location in the Chandler Fashion Center for two months before setting up an appointment-based adoption system.
“We thought it would be more affecting of our results,” said Morefield. “But it really wasn’t.”
“There was a period of time where dogs were spending on average five days on-site from arriving … to getting adopted,” said Morefield. “There was such an influx of people wanting to adopt.”
The league also found that some types of animals that had been ignored were finding homes.
During what Morefield calls “kitten season,” both kittens and grown cats were adopted at the same rate.
“Because people said, ‘I’m ready for a kitten’ and some people said, ‘I work at home all the time and I want a lap cat,’” explained Morefield.
The same went for puppies and dogs and even chihuahuas, a usually unpopular breed that found families. One particularly older dog found a loving home after spending years at AAWL.
“This is a dog who was, God bless him, a bratty old man and I loved him,” Morefield said about a “ginger” dog who was driven across five states over 1,500 miles to another rescue. He was adopted within a couple of months.
“This woman spent two paragraphs gushing about how incredible he is,” said Morefield. “She said, ‘This is everything I’ve ever wanted in a dog.’”
Typical of those who found a furry friend through the league were Alex Dawson and Kristen Carletto, who had recently moved from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Arizona during the pandemic.
“When we were settled in, we decided it was a good time,” said Dawson, “Especially with the pandemic, we knew we’d be home a lot and be able to train a puppy.”
They searched and found complications with pet adoptions. However, they liked AAWL’s online presence and appointment-based plan.
“They posted pictures of available dogs online,” said Dawson. “You see three dogs on the day and if you like, you can adopt one of them.”
They picked a 9-month-old male puppy they named Apollo, a mix that they suspect could be greyhound and pitbull.
Apollo is now friends with their other dog, Kaya.
The only difficulties they found, said Dawson, was getting Apollo used to people when there were social distancing measures in place.
However, they brought Apollo to a neighborhood dog park and solved this within months.
AAWL said it was pleased it could save animals’ lives and carry on adoptions.
Morefield said AAWL was luckier than some of its partner agencies in Arizona, California and New Mexico that had to shut down.
“We would’ve had a tougher situation if people didn’t step up to ask to be fosters, to donate supplies, to donate money or participate in adoptions,” said Morefield. “We were very lucky that our community allowed us to continue.”
AAWL has halted using volunteers at this time. However, if you’re interested in supporting the shelter or in dog or cat adoptions please visit aawl.org.
