Among the 10 largest cities in the nation, Phoenix has the seventh lowest number of police officers per 1,000 residents as those ranks continue to shrink and recruitment remains far from keeping up.
And even if the city found enough qualified officers to fill hundreds of existing vacancies, Phoenix’s position among those cities would not change.
Those are some of the highlights of a new memo to City Council that also shows that among those same cities, Phoenix also ranks seventh for the number of firefighters per 1,000 residents.
The memo, prepared by city Budget and Research Director Amber Williamson, was to be the focal point of a hearing today, Dec. 8, before City Council’s Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee chaired by Councilwoman Ann O’Brien.
While noting “there is no universally accepted industry standard or best practice for police and fire staffing per 1,000 population” because of a host of variables, Williamson wrote, “This measure is useful to evaluate each organization’s historical data, as it can indicate impacts to response times, service delivery and crime rates.”
She also indicates that an important data set is not included in her study – the number of cops assigned to non-patrol or administrative duties.
“If a police department has a high sworn per 1,000 population ratio but assigns a higher percentage of their officers to non-patrol or administrative functions rather than to patrol, that department will have less of an impact on crime than a similarly sized department that assigns more sworn staff to patrol,” the memo notes.
Of an authorized number of 3,271 sworn positions, the Phoenix Police Department has 1,054 on patrol, according to testimony given by Executive Assistant Police Chief Michael Kurtenbach before the subcommittee two months ago.
Filled positions in Phoenix PD totaled 2,813 in October and are the latest available. That figure is lower than the one used by Williamson in her comparisons because her data collection apparently occurred before July, when filled positions totaled 2,901.
Her study does not include patrol officers per 1,000 residents and does not include any data from Las Vegas.
In comparing Phoenix’s standing among the nation’s 10 largest cities, Chicago had the highest ratio of officers per 1,000 residents with 5.28. The lowest ratio was in San Diego, California, where there is only three-quarters of an officer position per 1,000.
According to other data provided the subcommittee, the Phoenix Police Department lost 136 officers between January and October of this year and found only 40 recruits to take their place.
Williamson’s data also shows that while the number of authorized positions in Phoenix PD is 3,271, the city’s hiring target is 3,125 – a number Williamson calls “sustainable” because it is “based on projected available resources.”
The impact of the shortfall in filled positions currently is being felt particularly hard by detectives, many of whom are being assigned to patrol one week a month even though their own caseloads are as much as 10 times the number recommended for best practices.
But Phoenix Police’s personnel freefall also has affected its response times to calls for help.
According to Williamson, police response time averaged 5 minutes and 14 seconds in the 2011-2012 fiscal year and went up by a minute and 16 seconds in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Phoenix Fire also has been hit by a declining number of firefighters, though its decline has not been as sharp as that in the Police Department, according to Williamson’s memo.
Phoenix Fire Department has 1.04 sworn positions per 1,000 residents – a ratio smaller than six of the nation’s largest cities. Houston and Philadelphia have the highest ratios at 2.01 and 1.99 positions per 1,000 residents, respectively.
Phoenix Fire’s average response time, however, declined by only a half minute between July 2011 and June 2021 – from 4 minutes and 38 seconds to 5 minutes and seven seconds, according to Williamson’s memo.
Since 2011-12, the memo states, “calls for service have increased 41.6 percent for Fire and 3.2 percent for Police.”
Breaking down that data further, the memo states that increase translates into 3.3 percent more calls per filled fire position and 7.9 percent per filled police position.
“There is no universally accepted standard or best practice for the number of calls per sworn position,” the memo states. “Instead, departments use this information along with response times to determine if staffing changes are needed.”
“Overall, responses from survey cities indicate Phoenix sworn staffing levels are in line with other agencies, however in some cases below the median of cities surveyed,” Williamson’s study concludes.
She also noted the city’s significant expansion of its Community Assistance Program, which deploys civilians to responding to behavioral and mental health calls for help. She said that increase “should help to improve public safety response times.”
