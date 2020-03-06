Whether you are looking forward to it – or dreading it – the 2020 election campaign season for county and state offices officially begins Saturday.
March 7 is the first day when candidates can file their petitions for a place on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot.
And for Ahwatukee Republicans, that could mean a five-way race for two nominations in the Legislative District 18 House race.
Although the deadline for filing petitions is April 6, party faithful among both Democrats and Republicans and election junkies can get some idea of what awaits this summer from statements of interest that potential candidates are now required by law to file before they can get a single petition signature.
Those statements of interest are filed with the Maricopa County Recorder for local races and with the Arizona Secretary of State for legislative and statewide contests.
At the county level, Ahwatukee voters in both parties may have some primary election decisions to make, at least according to statements of interest that have been filed so far.
Six Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination for county assessor. Five Democrats have filed statements of interest in the County Attorney primary.
Two from each party have filed statements for county school superintendent while two Republicans threatened to duke it out for the County Recorder nomination. And five Republicans could be vying for the Republican nomination for sheriff.
Meanwhile, for the County Supervisor district that includes Ahwatukee, only incumbent Jack Sellers and Democrat Jevin Hodge have filed statements of interest.
School board candidates don’t have a primary and can’t file petitions for the Nov. 3 General Election until June 6. Those candidates have until July 6 to qualify for the ballot.
From President of the United States to constables, Ahwatukee voters will have their hands full this fall.
Besides deciding the presidential race, they’ll be casting votes for who serves out the remaining two years of the late Sen. John McCain’s term and the remaining two years of former Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton’s term.
There is no primary in the Phoenix mayor’s race, where Neil De Santi, Nicole Garcia and Tim Seay have filed statements of interest so far. Petitions for the mayoral election in November can’t be filed before June 6 and can’t even be circulated until May 7.
This year, Phoenix City Council elections are in odd-numbered districts, so Ahwatukee voters don’t have to worry about since Councilman Sal DiCiccio still has two years left in his final term.
Ahwatukee voters will be making decisions this fall on three seats each on the Tempe Union High School and Kyrene governing boards, where four and five candidates, respectively, already have filed statements of interest.
Like their counterparts across Arizona, Ahwatukee voters this fall also will be weighing in on a possible bumper crop of initiatives okayed by the Legislature and others submitted by special interest groups, though the latter are still collecting petition signatures.
Ahwatukee Democrats already are casting early ballots in the March 17 in the Presidential Preference Election.
Independents can’t vote in that election and the state Republican Committee waived it in favor of President Trump.
Both Republican and Democratic voters in Ahwatukee – along with independents, who can choose between those parties’ ballots – will have some decisions to make this summer in the primary.
On the surface, incumbent Democratic Sen. Sean Bowie of Ahwatukee could face a challenge from Michael Bishop, who filed a statement of interest but without contact information, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
According to the most recent campaign finance filings, Bowie started the year with just under $100,000 in his war chest. Those filings were due Jan. 15 and Bishop didn’t file his statement of interest until Feb. 23.
If Bowie prevails in the primary – if he even has an opponent then – he will face Realtor Suzanne Sharer, who was appointed last year by Councilman Sal DiCiccio to the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee.
Sharer’s latest campaign finance report shows her with just under $3,000.
In the House race, only incumbent Rep. Mitzi Epstein of Tempe, seeking her third term, and first-term Rep. Jennifer Jermaine of Chandler have filed statements of interest among Democrats.
Epstein and Jermaine began the year with about $34,000 and $28,000, respectively, in campaign donations.
The Republican primary for the House races in LD18 includes an attempted return to the Legislature by Bob Robson.
A former Chandler resident who served six terms in the House, Robson moved to Ahwatukee about four years ago and ran unsuccessfully for Justice of the Peace in 2018.
Besides Robson, other Republicans who have filed statements of interest in the LD18 primary are Tracy DuCharme, Mark Kleppin, Alyssa Sheahan and Tim Taylor.
Only Taylor and Robson filed campaign finance reports. Taylor’s showed about $1,700 in contributions to begin 2020 while Robson had as yet to collect anything.
Democrats trying to get on the primary ballot in the LD18 races need at least 500 signatures and Republicans 499 signatures on petitions, according to the Secretary of State.
Libertarians and independents trying to qualify on the primary ballot in LD18 have a tougher hurdle, needing 1,532 and 1,485 signatures, respectively.
While it will be a few months for the school board races to kick in, Ahwatukee voters might be facing a couple of heated school board campaigns this fall, judging by the statements of interest filed so far.
In Kyrene, Governing Board President Michael Myrick and member John King have already indicated they don’t plan to seek another term while incumbent Michelle Fahy has so far not filed a statement of interest.
The five people who have filed statements of interest in Kyrene so far are Jose Alfaro, Mary Brownell, Wanda Kolomyjec, Trine Nelson and Scott Weinberg.
In Tempe Union, statements of interest have been filed by incumbents Sandra Lowe and Berdetta Hodge as well as Armando Montero and Paige Reesor. Longtime incumbent Michelle Helm has not filed a statement.
