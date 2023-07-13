Zion Gastelum was 2 when he died days after receiving root canals on his baby teeth during a visit to a dentist in Yuma in 2017.
Lizeth Lares was 4 when she died after getting a tooth pulled a year prior at the same dental office.
And two more people died after visiting that same dentist this year, meeting minutes of the Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners show.
Yet, Arizonans would have a hard time learning about these cases from the state dental board, the 110-year old agency that regulates the dental industry, licenses dental professionals and investigates complaints against them.
Details about problem dentists are hidden under layers of bureaucracy, a tangled complaint system and a a virtually unnavigable website, an investigation by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism found.
And in rare instances when patients die or are seriously injured during a procedure, the board does little to hold dentists accountable, the investigation found.
State audits chronicle similar failures stretching back nearly half a century.
“This is the worst-run agency I’ve been on,” Ryan Edmonson, the board’s executive director, told the Howard Center.
State laws that protect dentists and limit public disclosure of misconduct govern some of the board’s actions. But the board has leeway to develop best practices.
It comprises 11 people appointed by the governor: six dentists, two dental hygienists, two members of the public and one business member. They are each allowed to serve two consecutive four-year terms.
The board’s preponderance of dental professionals leads to decisions that help dentists learn from their mistakes, but can outrage patients’ families.
“You can’t have a much worse consequence than a dead baby,” said Mike Poli, who settled a malpractice lawsuit against the dentists and dental office on behalf of Zion’s family. “If that doesn’t motivate (the board) to get busy with regulatory oversight, then I don’t know what would.”
In 2017, Zion was placed under anesthesia for his root canals. He never regained consciousness. The oxygen tanks meant to supplement his breathing were empty or not working properly, the dental board found, according to its records.
At the hospital, he was diagnosed as brain dead and he died four days later.
The board faulted Dr. Aaron Roberts, Zion’s anesthesiologist, for failing to follow proper procedures, and gave him three years of probation that still let him practice under the supervision of another licensed anesthesiologist.
Zion’s dentist, Stephen Montoya, signed a non-disciplinary consent agreement with the board that required him to take 10 hours of continuing education.
Veronica Gastelum, Zion’s mother, said she was expecting harsher consequences.
“This was a child,” she said.
All courses must be approved by the board to ensure their syllabi meet the consent agreement requirements. According to the board’s policy, it’s meant to help dental professionals understand the current best practices for procedures and treatments.
But requiring continuing education is the board’s default punishment, said Craigg Voightmann, a dental malpractice attorney who has handled hundreds of lawsuits over 15 years of practice.
“Dentists have this perception that the board’s going to come out and hammer them, and I think it rarely happens,” said Voightmann. “Really, what’s happening is they’re just getting a public reprimand by a letter in their file and continuing education.”
In another case, a dentist wrote prescriptions for controlled substances for his wife, his dental assistant and his dental assistant’s daughter for more than a year, according to decision from a judge at the Office of Administrative Hearings, which sometimes reviews cases from the board.
It took the dentist almost three years to comply with the board’s order to receive an in-patient evaluation for substance abuse.
During that time, the dentist removed 13 teeth from a patient without reason and gave another local anesthesia that “exceeded the maximum dosage,” according to OAH documents.
He kept his license before the board revoked it after his failure to receive treatment.
Dr. Anthony Caputo, chair of the board’s investigations committee, defended some of the board’s decisions.
Although he was not on the board when it gave Zion’s anesthesiologist probation, he advised the board on best practices and policy. Later, Caputo supervised the anesthesiologist while on probation.
He said he believed it would have been unfair to revoke the anesthesiologist’s license because he considered the dental company the anesthesiologist worked for to be at greater fault.
Board members are concerned about the damage a serious consequence can do to a dentist’s career, Caputo said, explaining its reluctance to give harsh punishments.
“We’re sort of regulating ourselves,” he said.
The most common consequence resulting from lawsuits are restitution payments, which require the dentist to pay back their patient the money for their botched procedure, Voightmann said. Unlike the board, lawsuits can’t revoke licenses to practice.
“It’s open season,” said Voightmann. “The only consequence is really going to be a letter, a public reprimand or something.”
State auditors have criticized the board for not following important procedures such as ensuring dentists meet licensing requirements, processing complaints within 180 days of their submission, and providing information to the public.
The main function of the board is to issue and renew dental licenses, requiring applicants to meet Arizona’s requirements. But the board has repeatedly failed to ensure people practicing in the state are licensed, according to a 2022 state audit.
The board does little to warn the public about dentists, putting the onus on Arizonans to search for information about whether a dentist holds a valid license or has complaints against them.
The websites for Texas’ and California’s boards prominently display where the public can access a list of dental professionals who are facing complaints, are on probation or have had their licenses suspended.
In Arizona, a similar public list of dentists facing disciplinary action doesn’t exist.
The information the board does list only goes back five years. State law specifies the board is only required to maintain online public records of complaints or disciplinary action for five years. After that, someone seeking details about a dentist needs to request it from the board.
“It’s a dumb statute,” said Edmonson. “It’s not protecting (the public). It does exactly the opposite of what a board is supposed to do.”
Because of the five-year limit, the public could learn that one Arizona dental surgeon Victor Trujillo was the subject of four complaints, but not the subject of 22 others.
Even the board doesn’t always know problems in a dentist’s past, Edmonson said.
Board members can’t access the board’s database to see a dentist’s complaint history or any subsequent action. During board meetings, Edmonson said he cannot provide information of pending or previous complaints against a dentist unless a member asks.
Of the 11 seats on the board, five were vacant as of March 2023, so monthly board meetings sometimes lack a quorum for business. When that happens, meetings are canceled, complaints pile up and all agenda items are moved to the following month.
In 2022, complaints were tabled or carried over 140 times.
Cases are supposed to be resolved within 180 days but the vast majority are not, the Arizona Auditor General found. One case took over 650 days to resolve or receive a formal hearing with the Office of Administrative Hearings.
People caught in the board’s backlog have little insight into how their complaints are progressing. They do not know the status of the case until its conclusion, which may be months or even years, and sometimes beyond the required 180-day timeline for resolution.
Edmonson attributed some of the backlog to the number of people the board contracts to investigate complaints. When Edmonson took his position in 2018, only one person was contracted to investigate complaints.
“When you average 350 complaints a year, one person is not a whole lot,” he said.
The board’s problems have been the target of the Arizona State Auditor General for over 40 years.
A 1979 audit first identified the board’s failure to protect the public, its biases in dealing with the Arizona Dental Association, a slow complaint processing system and nontransparent meeting rules and regulations.
Audits from 1981, 1999, 2014 and 2022 list similar issues, such as the board’s continued failure to inform the public of its meetings and to ensure dental professionals are held accountable when fulfilling continuing education requirements.
The 2022 audit addressed the slow complaint process. The report found that the board did not resolve 32 of 35 complaints within the 180-day requirement.
Voightmann said the board is better than it used to be, but still must do more to protect the public.
“There’s a lot of bad dentistry in Arizona,” said Voightmann. “They’re not stopping anybody.”
The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication is an initiative of the Scripps Howard Foundation in honor of the late Roy W. Howard.
