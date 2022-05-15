Ahwatukee man seeks help to rescue more Ukranians

An Ahwatukee Foothills man who already helped two relatives flee their war-torn homeland is raising money to bring more Ukrainians to the United States.
It’s unclear exactly how many have been displaced, but sources say the total may exceed seven million out of a population of 44 million, with many missing and more leaving daily.
Dima Tretyak, who moved here from Ukraine in 2011, set up a GoFundMe with friend Holly Whiteside under the title “Help me save more Ukrainian lives.” It provides an extensive background about him and his family, which includes his successful effort to bring his sister’s daughter-in-law and her son to Phoenix.
Now, he’s asking for donations to help a childhood friend and her 2-year-old son as well as another friend with two children under 12.
“I can’t ignore them, because what if something happens to them?” Tretyak asked. “The rest of my life I’m thinking I could’ve done something.”
Dima Tretyak, his wife, Katya, their son, Darian, and their daughter, Demi, were already sharing their home with Tretyak’s sister, Tanya Bukharova, and her husband, Ivan Bukharov, who came over in September 2021.
“They got lucky a year ago,” he said. “They won [the] green card lottery.”
Then, when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Bukharovs’ son, Volodymor Bukharov, his wife, Katya Bukharova, and their son, Dima Bukharov, age 6, immediately left their hometown of Melitopol. Russian troops occupied the city the following day.
“You don’t know where is a safe place to go because they start[ed] attacking the entire country,” Tretyak said.
Volodymor Bukharov wasn’t allowed to leave Ukraine because he’s of military age, but he dropped off his wife and son at the Polish border on Feb. 27. Katya Bukharova said via translation that she didn’t even have time to think. They grabbed important documents, stuffed a few things in plastic bags and got in the car. It’s difficult and stressful, she said, and she misses her house.
The Tretyaks began laying plans to bring Katya Bukharova and Dima Bukharov to the U.S. They initially applied for a tourist visa for her, but federal emergency programs that began April 11 now give them temporary protected status.
Once Katya Bukharova and her son made it safely to Ahwatukee, Tretyak felt he needed to help others. However, the logistics and costs are daunting.
First, just getting out of Ukraine is expensive and highly dangerous. One friend who recently left, Tretyak said, told him an 80-mile trip that used to cost $10 by bus now takes 10 hours and costs $200 to $600 per person.
They have to go through several checkpoints, and people have to claim they’re going to visit relatives or get medicine. After that, they generally have to stay in Poland for some length of time, and need money for food and necessities.
But there’s no guarantee they’ll even make it to their destination. “It can be a one-way trip,” Tretyak said. “You go through actual battlefields. They’re driving under active artillery fire.”
Also, COVID restrictions make it difficult. Ivan Bukharov, who had only been on a plane once in his life, had to fly to Poland and sign an attestation that his daughter-in-law would get vaccinated upon arrival in the U.S.
And the biggest hurdle: The airfare for the three of them added up to thousands of dollars. Tretyak estimates it costs about $5,000 to bring one person from Ukraine to the U.S.
“They don’t have financial support to do this,” Tretyak said. “I’m not reaching out to people who have places to go to, like [staying with] relatives or friends. It’s those few I know of who don’t have anywhere to go.”
Add to that, the Tretyaks purchased a condo for the Bukharovs in anticipation of having potentially five more people coming to stay. A plea on social media helped them furnish the home, but now, with more people coming, they need more support.
Tretyak and his wife are a working middle-class family, and the typical Ukrainian earns less than $200 a month, he explained.
“It’s a joke what they pay there,” he noted.
Still, he’s optimistic his friends will make it. The friend with two children left on April 24 and made it to Poland.
He and his wife are busy getting paperwork ready for their arrival. “We need to go through [a] background check; prove we have enough money to support them,” he said. They’ll have to get health screenings and prove they have several vaccinations, and eventually they’ll need a car and jobs where they don’t need to speak English.
The other friend with a two-year-old daughter is moving from place to place and keeping a low profile because her ex-husband was in the military, and the Russian troops are looking for anyone with ties to the military, Tretyak explained.
They even look through people’s homes and strip-search them at checkpoints looking for tattoos or scars, he said.
“If you have any relation past or present to military, that’s about as far as you can go,” he stated.
“There’s a good reason to run,” Tretyak added. “Civilians are not being spared.”
To donate, go to GoFundMe.com and search for Dima Tretyak or call him at 602 434-3460.
