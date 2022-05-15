Ahwatukee man seeks help to rescue more Ukranians

Dima Tretyak of Ahwatukee started a GoFundMe to help other Ukrainians obtain safe passage to the United States. Front row, left to right: Darian Tretyak and Dima Bukharov; back row, left to right: Katya Bukharova, Tanya Bukharova, Ivan Bukharov, Katya Tretyak, Demi Tretyak and Dima Tretyak. (Geri Koeppel/AFN Contributor)