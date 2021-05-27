Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64 held a memorial service May 19 for members who were “transferred to Post Everlasting” in 2019 and 2020. It was the first time the post could gather inside its home base at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center in 14 months. Post Commander Pete Meier called the meeting and ceremony to order in front of a hologram designed by ARC member Ed Doney.