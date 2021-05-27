On Monday, Americans will remember the men and women who gave their lives for their country.
On May 19, American Legion Post 64 – Ahwatukee’s only military veterans organization – held its traditional ceremony to remember those members who passed away in 2019 and 2020.
The Post’s annual ceremony was canceled last year by pandemic-related restrictions.
So, Post 64 Commander Pete Meier and his colleagues were grateful to be able to gather inside the Ahwatukee Recreation Center for the first time in more than a year for a formal commemoration of comrades in arms who were “transferred to Post Everlasting.”
It was particularly gratifying because for the second consecutive year, the National memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek will not be hosting the big ceremony that draws thousands from the region.
While the National Cemetery Administration on May 21 lifted crowd restrictions at all 155 official veterans resting places across the country, a spokesman told AFN, “There is no time logistically for our cemeteries to plan Memorial Day ceremonies that often have hundreds, if not thousands, of attendees.”
Post 64 Chaplain Rebecca Schmidt opened last week’s service with a prayer for “our honored and valiant departed comrades.”
“Hallow their graves; give courage and comfort to those having suffered the loss of a loved one,” the prayer continued. “Grant eternal rest of their ashes and peace and happiness to their souls. Keep them until the hour of final Revile, on that day when they are called before the Divine Commander. May all of these men and women be present and accounted for. May their souls and the souls of all departed veterans rest in peace.”
Then, as John Boyer read each name, Roddy Charlton tapped a small bell in their honor.
The list of 19 departed Post 64 members included four World War II veterans: Edward Meyers, Raymond Brandt, Ed Wilner and Sam Wiggens.
Seven were veterans of the Korean War: Robert “Doc” Graves, Frank Schweller, LaVerne Kidd, Leonard Allen. Keith Iverson, Donald Simmons and Lester Guignard.
Five were Vietnam era veterans: Anthony Wiersch. Alfred Alvarez, Janice Langley-Smith, Robert Ennsand John Lyon.
Post 64 members did not have information on the late Robert McCarthy and Bob Padgett.
Meier also was heartened that Post 64 has been able to slowly return to its normal routine after the pandemic’s significant disruptions.
Post 64 had to cancel its Flag Day retirement ceremony last June and may not hold one this year.
It also has seen membership fall to 67 percent of the approximate 220 it had before the pandemic struck.
The Post 64 color guard could not attend the dozens of ceremonies and events, like the Ahwatukee Easter Parade, because they had been called off too.
And they lost access to their official “home” at the ARC, which had been essentially closed for more than a year because of COVID-19 concerns.
Unlike many Legion posts, the Ahwatukee chapter has no clubhouse with a bar, kitchen and sometimes amusements such as pool tables like larger ones elsewhere in the East Valley offer.
Nonetheless, because of the ARC’s hospitality, Post 64 in the past has been able to hold Friday happy hours and occasional buffets. All those, too, were wiped off the calendar by COVID-19.
“It definitely affected the camaraderie and the spirit we have when we get together,” Meier said.
Still, Post 64 has a core of loyal members and about two dozen regularly met outside at Western Star Park each month, Meier said.
Last month, they convened on the ARC’s patio for the first time. And last Wednesday was the first chance that members had to gather inside since February of last year.
There, a hologram of the Flag created by ARC member Ed Doney added an impressive background for the stage where Meier and other leaders of the memorial ceremony stood.
Meier noted that he was hopeful that Post 64’s normal routine can resume in September, since last week’s ceremony marked its last meeting on its 2020-21 calendar.
He lamented, however, the fact that he and Dave Von Tersch will be unable to have the post’s color guard join others from other veterans groups this Monday at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Last year, the pandemic forced the cancellation of Memorial Day events at all the 155 national memorial cemeteries, even the 624-acre National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
It was the first time since the National Cemetery of Arizona was created in 1978, that no big public Memorial Day service was held.
But late Friday, the National Cemetery Administration lifted all restrictions on large gatherings, effective today, May 26.
Earlier last week, the cemetery administration adjusted its rules for visitors and staff members in accordance with the CDC's new guidance, declaring, “fully vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks and physically distance themselves while at a national cemetery.”
Veterans national cemeteries will allow mass flag placements across the U.S. to commemorate Memorial Day.
It said volunteers wishing to place flags should contact their local national cemetery. The Cave Creek cemetery had no new information on its website, cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/NMCA.asp. It can be reached at 480-513-3600.
VA Secretary Denis McDonough will preside over the wreath laying at Quantico National Cemetery in Virginia on Friday, May 28. Acting Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dr. Carolyn Clancy and Acting Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Ron Walters will do the same at Baltimore and Hampton national cemeteries, respectively.
Live streaming, recorded video and photographs from these and other ceremonies will be shared on the administration’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
All 155 VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk. Cemeteries with full staffs will also hold brief wreath-laying ceremonies followed by a moment of silence and taps over Memorial Day weekend, but they will not be open to the public.
VA will also debut new features on the Veterans Legacy Memorial site in time for Memorial Day. VLM will permit online visitors to submit photos and biographical summaries of a Veteran’s life, along with historical documents such as award citations, letters, and newspaper clippings. Another feature will allow visitors to receive email alerts when new content is posted.
One event that had already been scheduled in Cave Creek regardless of whether crown restrictions had been in place was the Flags for Our Fallen ceremony organized by RidersUSA.
This is the 15th consecutive year that the men and women in the organization display up to 500 American Flags with an honor guard of hundreds of motorcycles and hot rods lining the streets leading into the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
“Despite the current political climate and restrictions imposed upon us today, the brave military men and women of our Armed Forces who have sacrificed life and limb for the benefit of this nation, shall never be forgotten and will continue to be honored regardless,” the group said, indicating it will again tie special ribbons with the names of deceased and living veterans to the flags.
The gathering will be held between 6-8 a.m. Monday, May 31, at 23029 N. Cave Creek Road.
RidersUSA field headquarters will be located at the southeast corner of Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads.
