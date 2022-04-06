Local family’s plight fails to bridge partisan divide

At 3 years of age, Olivia Riley of Ahwatukee is in hospice care as the result of a very rare terminal brain disease. Her mother, Kendra Riley, appeared before state Senate and House panels in February and March to press for the Legislature’s passage a bill making it easier to seek experimental treatments for diseases like Olivia’s. But aside from Ahwatukee Sen. Sean Bowier, Senate and House Dems ignored her pleas. (Courtesy of the Goldwater Institute)