Couple deny Club West Course owner’s allegations

The president of the Club West Foothills Association and her husband are rejecting the assertions of the four golf course owners, who want them to pay $5 million for allegedly impeding their business and costing them a fortune.
In a suit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court last month, The Edge accused Julie and Matt Tyler and “unknown parties” that could be other Club West Conservancy members, claiming it lost millions of dollars on its $750,000 investment in the 2019 purchase of the 162-acre course from Wilson Gee.
The suit singles out Matt Tyler and his “co-conspirators” of “unwarranted, wrongful, intentional and deceitful conduct” in connection with a series of actions that began a few weeks after The Edge rolled out its ill-fated proposal for the course during a meeting of the Club West homeowners association board in January 2020.
Matt Tyler was the first president of the Club West Conservancy – which is now asking Superior Court to permanently ban The Edge from any attempt to build homes on the golf course. But he quit after his wife was elected HOA board president, citing a potential conflict of interest because the two groups had been at odds with each other over the declarant rights to the course.
Stating that the Tylers “deny (The Edge) is entitled to any damages,” attorney Tim Barnes said the Tylers “are without sufficient information” to know the extent of land owned by The Edge or admit or deny most of the allegations it makes in the suit.
That includes an assertion The Edge makes that most of the approximately 400 homeowners who attended the January 2020 roll-out “were enthusiastic” about its plan for a modified par-54 golf course, which by then had fallen into its currently dismal barren state because the city had shut off its water supply.
The Edge also propose building an 18-hole putting green, a new clubhouse and driving range with Top Golf technology.
To pay for it, the Edge proposed selling three pieces of the site totaling about 30 acres to Taylor Morrison for construction of 164 single- and two-story homes.
Aside from about four months between late 2017 and early 2018, the Club West Golf Course has been barren after Gee in summer 2016 said he could not afford the $750,000 city water bill.
The course is irrigated by potable water.
In late 2017, an entrepreneur tentatively bought the course and restored it, but lost it back to Gee when he reneged on a $1 million note to buy it.
Like Gee, that entrepreneur fell afoul of high city water bills that he couldn’t pay.
There were some allegations the Tylers specifically denied through their attorney’s initial response to The Edge’s lawsuit.
One allegation they deny is that Matt instructed the Conservancy’s lawyer to ask Shea Homes to give up its declarant rights to the site. Shea Homes claims it had the declarant rights but that is has since given them to The Edge.
Barnes also denies The Edge’s assertion that at one point, Matt Tyler told an advisory committee that was seeking ideas for the course’s future that the Conservancy had no detailed plan for the site.
Barnes also denied that the Conservancy “stacked” the lineup of candidates for the Club West HOA board in March 2021.
In that election, hopefuls who either were members of the Conservancy or opposed to houses on the course, ousted four longtime members, including its president.
“The Foothills Club West Community Association board of directors was not controlled, directly or indirectly, by defendant Tyler or the CWC and all board members acted in the best interests of the entire Club West community,” Barnes wrote.
The Tylers also deny The Edge’s allegations that the Conservancy waged a misinformation campaign that disparaged the reputation of The Edge and the four members who comprise it.
The Conservancy is suing Shea Homes and The Edge to band it from every trying to build homes on the course.
It recently filed an amended complaint after the judge said it needed to identify
at some homeowners who would be harmed by houses on the course. The judge has now given the Edge until Oct. 3 to respond.
