While the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on many businesses across Arizona, one Chandler business is finding the demand for its services significantly increasing – especially as mandatory school closures have left parents scrambling to care for their kids.
Trusting Connections Nanny Agency, which provides babysitters and places nannies in homes throughout Arizona, saw a big spike in demand almost as soon as schools were ordered closed earlier this month.
“We are mostly seeing an unprecedented demand for back-up childcare services – families who still need to get to work or who are working from home and have kids home due to school closures,” said Trusting Connections co-owner and co-founder Rosalind Prather.
“Parents are really needing an ‘extra set of hands’ to help with child care and businesses are also calling us looking for solutions for helping their employees still get to work.”
Prather said she has seen an “immeasurable” and “unprecedented” demand that is different from spikes in demand she has seen before.
“There are a lot of essential employees, like doctors and nurses and first responders, that need to get to work and can’t because their kids are home from school and they can’t find child care. Or, they are finding it impossible to juggle work at home with caring for kids and need extra help.”
A nationally recognized entrepreneur who started Trusting Connections Nanny Agency at age 23, Prather and partner Caroline Westnitzer have grown the firm into several markets in Arizona and Texas.
Trusting Connections’ babysitters and nannies are employees of the firm.
“Our agency is rather unique in that our team consists of agency-employed and fully-screened nannies and sitters,” she explained. “We take care of everything – hiring, training, managing and paying the nannies and sitters so parents aren’t left with all the legal and financial responsibilities of employment. It’s one of the biggest differentiators between our agency and our competitors.”
The only exceptions are nannies that join families on a long-term, full-time basis. They become employees of the families that use them.
All the sitters and nannies undergo an extensive screening process that includes a background investigation with a local licensed private detective, a drug test, reference checks and in-person interviews.
In the shadow of the pandemic, that background check also follows guidelines issued by federal public health officials. Training also includes grounding employees in the fundamental hygiene precautions officials have espoused since the virus broke out abroad.
Trusting Connections has placed hundreds of nannies in homes with family employers while its sitters and short-term nannies serve thousands of families, churches and companies.
But while the sitters are finding no shortage of work, long-term nannies have been impacted by the economic tsunami that has followed in the coronavirus’ wake, Prather said.
“Right now, many career nannies are being laid off as parents are feeling job insecurity or because their needs have changed and they are home more now,” she reported.
“But what we are mostly seeing is an unprecedented demand for back-up childcare services by families who still need to get to work or who are working from home and have kids home due to school closures.”
Because parents have varying needs, Prather’s company makes sitters available 24/7, 365 days a year and usually has an average 500 deployed in homes of its service markets during any given week.
Besides a demand for its services, Trusting Connections also has seen an increase in applications for sitter jobs.
“Men and women, especially teachers who are now out of work for a temporary period of time are applying right now for work on our Flex Team, or sitter service,” Prather said. “It’s a great side job for them because we work around their availability, and they can work one-to-one with families in their homes.”
Families pay a flat rate of $24 an hour for sitter service regardless of the number of children in the household.
Between the applications and requests for help, Prather and Wesnitzer have been far busier than they could anticipated.
“We haven’t even had the chance to stop to breathe,” Prather said. “This has changed everything and while busy is usually a good, this kind of busy sometimes feels overwhelming. We feel a huge social responsibility to help get essential employees to work.
“The nanny industry is needed now more than ever and it’s time for us to step up and provide services in a way that is as safe as possible.”
She said she and Wesnitzer prepared as soon as they saw the virus cases increasing in this country.
“We sat down and strategized as soon as things got crazy and laid out an expedited screening and hiring process that helps us get more people in the door faster without compromising quality or safety for our families,” she said.
“Of course, our ability to meet the growing demand for care is dependent upon people applying for our positions.”
“Our challenge will be to hire according to demand,” she added. “We don’t want to hire too much and leave our employees without the work hours they need and we also don’t want to hire too little and have to tell families we are booked when they request care. It’s a tightrope we are constantly walking.
Information: trustingconnections.com, 480-770-4712
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.