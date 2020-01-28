A normal day for CeCe Vance Wilson begins early by caring for her 4-year-old grandson, Titus.
“He’s not a morning person,” she says. “That’s challenging.”
Four years ago, the Ahwatukee grandmother found herself in a position that a growing number of other grandparents find themselves today: Being the primary caregiver for their grandchildren.
It’s now common for grandparents to be changing retirement plans and diapers.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016, more than 7.2 million grandparents nationwide were living with their grandchildren under the age of 18. Of that 7.2 million, more than 2.5 million were responsible for most of the basic needs of their grandchildren.
Wilson’s life was turned upside down when her son Bryan and then girlfriend, who both lived in Kansas, could not take care of their newborn son due to their addiction to methamphetamine.
The original plan was for CeCe to go to Kansas to help with Titus, and then bring him to Arizona.
“They were going to court,” CeCe said. “I could bring Titus home, then Bryan and his then girlfriend were going to return to Arizona, get themselves together and raise their son.
Once Bryan got sober, he wanted his son. His girlfriend was in rehab for a bit she did not stay with it. Titus was given to me to raise because Bryan couldn’t do it. Both were in no position to take care of their son.
At 6 weeks old, Titus was now CeCe’s responsibility.
“I was angry, sad and going through depression,” she said. “At that time my mother was dying; I got Titus in March and she died in September that year. I had a lot going on and was in transition at that time in my life. And, I hurt for Titus as well. He didn’t have his mother or father.”
For CeCe and her husband, Marvin, the first two years were the most challenging.
Both had to adjust to all that comes with a newborn. There were many sleepless nights. The infant also suffered from a low immune system and a sensitive stomach.
The life change has also put a strain on finances.
“Financially, it’s been tough,” CeCe said. “Marvin had his own business. He basically had to take all the money he had in his business and go get a job to take care of us.
“I was working a job as well. I ended up quitting to be a stay-at-home mom,” she added. “We had to get a one-bedroom apartment. I was used to getting my hair and nails done every couple of weeks. That had to stop. Trips to California, eating out, that stopped, too.”
Looking for support, CeCe discovered Duet, a Phoenix-based organization that helps homebound elders, and provides helpful support groups and services for family caregivers.
“Duet has been a lifesaver for me,” CeCe said. “More grandparents are hearing about this. When I first found Duet they did not have meetings yet in the East Valley, but now they do.”
The story is a familiar one for Duet.
“When grandparents raising grandchildren come to Duet, they are often in turmoil,” said Patricia Dominguez, MSW, director of kinship care services for Duet.
“CeCe came to Duet when she began raising her little grandson Titus and received help through our support groups and resources. Like all grand families, we hope that our support helps her to know that she’s not alone.”
It took two years for Bryan to get sober and back on his feet. By this time, Titus knew CeCe as his mother her husband, Marvin, as “papa.”
Bryan now lives in Wichita, Kansas, where he runs a home for recovering addicts. Occasionally, Bryan visits Arizona to be with his son.
CeCe says she does not know if the biological mother is still on meth. In the past, the mother visited Titus, but she often did not show up at the appointed time.
To support other grandparents struggling to raise grandchildren, CeCe founded 2nd Time Parenting, an organization that provides resources to empower grandparents.
CeCe is happy to see her son helping others get off drugs. There are plans for Bryan to open a sober living facility in Arizona so he can be closer to Titus.
“We’re working on it,” she said. “As I get older we want him to know his family,” she says. “We’re all working toward Titus’ future.”
