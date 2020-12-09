Phoenix City Council last week unanimously approved a $3 million payment to the family of an Ahwatukee man shot to death at point blank range in his condo doorway by police – who then ignored for nearly 10 minutes his girlfriend’s pleas to call for medical help.
Just three seconds after Ryan Matthew Whitaker opened the door at 16000 S. Desert Foothills Parkway around 10:53 p.m. May 21, Phoenix Police Officer Jeff Cooke fired three quick rounds, killing him with two bullets in the back.
Both Cooke and his partner, Officer John Ferragamo, have remained on restricted duty during an internal and criminal investigation. A city source said disciplinary proceedings are just beginning for the two officers.
But there was little delay in the settlement of the family’s notice of claim against the city over Whitaker’s death.
And Council quickly approved it after impassioned statements by Council members Sal DiCiccio and Carlos Garcia – who both said the family probably deserved a lot more.
Garcia led off with a quote from a statement by the victim’s sister, Katie Ryan, who said, “How do you put a price on a human life? No amount of money will ever bring back my brother and my niece and nephew not only have to live without their father but also with the trauma of his death.”
Garcia then said, “We not only failed this family in our policies. But also, I feel like we failed them in being able to walk them through this process, in walking them through and searching for answers and knowing what really happened.”
DiCiccio focused on the minutes after Whitaker was shot, attacking the “callousness” of the officers at the scene.
“The amount of horror that his girlfriend had to go through – Wow – that this shooting occurred is unacceptable,” he said.
“The fact that we as a city did not call for immediate help, medical assistance for Ryan Whitaker for such an incredibly long time. We don’t know if he would have lived or not. But the fact of the matter it showed a strong callousness from those individuals that were there to not immediately call for help.”
DiCiccio noted that Phoenix Police have changed their policy as a result of Whitaker’s slaying, requiring officers to immediately call for medical assistance after they’ve shot someone.
DiCiccio also stressed, “Ryan Whitaker did everything right that night. There was nothing he did that was wrong…He did everything correctly. He was an upstanding man who did everything right.”
Whitaker’s final moments are recorded in a chilling video from the two officers’ body cameras.
The day after an edited version of that recording – a full version can be viewed on Youtube.com – was released in July, Whitaker’s family and their attorney, Matthew Cunningham, held a press conference outside City Hall to demand that murder charges be filed against the officers. It’s unclear whether police have yet forwarded the case to the County Attorney.
The video also renewed calls by activists and family members for greater accountability by police and justice for the slain 40-year-old Whitaker – something that Garcia brought up in his statement before last week’s vote.
He cited Council’s 5-4 rejection last month of a proposed civilian review of police shootings.
“There is nothing in place to truly enforce consequences for life-threatening mistakes,” Garcia said. “We can continue as a council to allow these incidents to happen without transparency and for this impunity to continue – I just want to reflect on that.”
He thanked Whitaker’s family and friends for continuing to call attention to the slaying, “knowing that they need to relive that trauma over and over and that we failed them.
“I’m supporting the settlement and again, I hope it helps the family, but I know their son, their husband, their father, their brother and everything that Ryan was to the community won’t be there anymore.”
According to family members and his girlfriend, the victim had been celebrating his daughter Taylor’s graduation from Desert Vista High School and had been playing a video game loudly when an unidentified neighbor made two calls to 911 to report a disturbance.
In the second call, it appears the operator coaxed the caller into agreeing that it sounded as if someone was in danger – even though Whitaker’s girlfriend later said there may have been some shouting during the game but it was friendly banter.
The slaying of Whitaker – whose great great grandfather was one of Phoenix’s first 12 policemen – also had prompted DiCiccio to issue a statement last spring raising questions about the officers and that unidentified 911 operator.
“I have serious concerns about the nature of the 911 call and how that information was relayed to our officers, as well as the actions of the shooting officer,” he said.
Cooke and Ferragamo arrived at the scene about 10:52 p.m., Thompson said.
Ferragamo took his position facing Whitaker’s condo to the left of the door and Cooke on the right side.
Ferragamo knocked and announced “Phoenix police.” A few seconds elapsed and Whitaker opened the door, holding a gun in his right hand at his side.
The video shows Whitaker opening the door and saying “whoa” as soon as he saw Ferragamo, his back slightly turned to Cooke.
Whitaker immediately began kneeling down. He had raised his left hand and was extending his right arm to put the gun down when Cooke fired three times downward as Whitaker was kneeling less than two feet away from Cooke.
Cooke has been a patrol officer for Phoenix for less than three years.
Whitaker was born in Chandler, one of Alan and Diane Whitaker’s six children, and graduated from Mountain Pointe High School in 1998. He left behind his 17-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old son, five siblings, three grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
During a protest in front of city hall, the family’s lawyer said the shooting “rises to the level of an ambush” and that Cooke “overreacted with excessive, unnecessary force.”
