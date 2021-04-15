While no one is saying why, the social and political climate surrounding immigration likely affects how much information the federal government divulges about the sheltering services it provides migrant families.
The Grove in Chandler and more than a dozen other churches in Arizona can attest to the harassment they confronted in 2019 when church families provided a few days of shelter in their own homes for migrants through informal arrangements with federal Homeland Security officials.
Valley churches first decided to open their doors to migrants in October 2018 as the number of Central American migrants fleeing poverty, corruption and violence in their home countries began to skyrocket.
Thousands traveled through Mexico to the border, where they turn themselves in to federal agents. From there, they are transferred into the custody of ICE, where their asylum case would begin.
They were not here illegally but because the process for reviewing their petitions can take months, ICE reached out to churches for help in sheltering them.
But a right-wing anti-immigration organization in the Valley called the Patriot Movement wasn’t going to let the arrangement proceed quietly.
Members appeared on church premises every time a busload of migrant families rolled up to the churches and were accused of intimidating both the arrivals and their hosts.
So, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference on behalf of the Alliance of Christian Churches of the East Valley, stating they did not want to stop the Patriot Movement members “from expressing their opinions, but rather that they be ordered to stay off of church property and within a safe distance of the churches.”
The suit also wanted the Patriot Movement to “be ordered to stop illegally intimidating, threatening, harassing or otherwise interfering with plaintiffs’ ability to invite guests onto their property and into their buildings or homes.”
The host families received no government subsidies for sheltering the migrants – but they also made no secret about what they were doing.
As a result, the lawsuit stated, Patriot Movement members’ “behavior during their visits to the churches has intimidated and caused plaintiffs anxiety and fear for their safety and the safety of others,” the lawsuit said.
“Uninvited or deceptively, defendants trespassed on church property, including the lawns or paths leading to the church buildings and the parking lots used by the churches,” the suit stated. “Defendants came close to people who were working at the churches, often only inches away, and yelled in their faces. Defendants held their cell phones to film people, including their faces and their nametags. At some of the visits, some of the Defendants have openly carried guns.”
It said the harassment was intense, stating the defendants “told the immigrants to leave and accused plaintiffs of criminal conduct – including sex trafficking or human trafficking – and of profiting financially….Defendants filmed children, including their faces, and posted those images online.”
The harassment also extended to the pastors of the churches on social media.
Most of the defendants filed responses stating they “cannot admit or deny” the allegations, though some said their actions were not driven by animosity toward Central Americans or people of color.
However, they ultimately signed a consent decree in which they agreed not to harass the migrants and their hosts at the churches and or imply or specifically state on social media that the churches and the host families are “engaged in any form of human trafficking or sex trafficking or harboring fugitives,” court records show.
