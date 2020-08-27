While new data on COVID-19 spread last week pointed to improving conditions in both Tempe Union and Kyrene school districts, there were reminders that the coronavirus is far from over.
At Milenio Elementary School in Ahwatukee, seven children were directed to be quarantined at home for two weeks after a pupil tested positive for the virus two days after campuses reopened on a limited basis, mostly for special needs students.
And Tempe Union Assistant Superintendent Sean McDonald last week told the Governing Board that in the last two weeks, 21 district employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result of contact tracing, McDonald said, 62 staffers have been quarantined. No students have tested positive.
At the same time, the Maricopa County Public Health Department’s map of COVID-19 conditions shows both districts have moved into the moderate zone for virus spread within their boundaries.
That means the overall metrics for the disease would theoretically allow for hybrid learning with students in classrooms a couple of days a week and learning at home the other days.
Gilbert Public Schools last week announced it will begin that approach for its 30,000-plus students on Sept. 8.
Student bodies will be divided by the first letter of their last name so that some will come to class two days a week and the rest the other two days. For the rest of the week, they will learn at home.
And discussions at the board meetings in both GPS and Mesa Public Schools indicated that when districts do reopen classrooms – even along a hybrid format – it will take two weeks to make the transition.
Tempe Union has set the resumption of in-class learning for Oct. 13, unless conditions improve before hand. Kyrene has set no date, but Superintendent Dr. Jan Vesely said classrooms will be reopened when county and state virus metrics put the district in a green category.
In Kyrene and Tempe Union, two of the three metrics improved to yellow and the other moved to green.
The county groups metrics in three colors – red, yellow and green – with green indicating full in-class learning can occur safely, though with additional hygiene protocols such as mandatory masks for all students and staff, socially distanced desks and no large gatherings.
The data is 12 days old by the time the numbers are posted at 4 p.m. Thursdays at maricopa.gov/5594/School-Metrics.
County health officials are advising districts to wait two weeks before making any decisions to see if there is any upward movement in the numbers.
County data for both Kyrene and Tempe Union show that the percentage of tests coming back positive and the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 dropped to moderate levels while the presence of COVID-like symptoms in hospital visits has dropped to the green, or “minimal,” level.
Neither the county nor state health departments mandate that the districts follow their benchmarks and metrics, though they say the color-coded guide offers the best science available for helping districts make their reopening decisions.
But Tempe Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil said the district cannot simply go by what in-district data show.
“I also think that we can’t just take it for granted within ZIP codes either because we have a large open-enrolled group of students,” Mendivil said.
“And so, when we look at some of the ZIP codes that may be appearing yellow, we have 48-50 percent of those students coming from higher-risk areas within the community,” he said.
The Tempe Union board also has set a special study session to begin at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 26, for a presentation of its “health mitigation plan” and its plan for what school will look like when in-classroom learning does resume.
At least a few Tempe Union parents are growing impatient with the district’s pace.
In three emails read at last week’s board meeting, parents pleaded with the district to reopen campuses. One email noted that none of the five board members has children in school – prompting a protest of sort from board President Berdetta Hodge.
One parent wrote, “Since there are a very large number of families requesting in person learning why are you denying that option to the district?”
Another said at-home learning “has taken a huge toll” on her two sons.
“My sons are by no means the best or most engaged students but are pleading for a return to school and a healthy social education – and social routine is of special significance,” the mother wrote.
“It’s been over two weeks since my freshman son began classes online,” she continued. “It is not working at all for us. The teachers are doing their best and the technology is stable but the amount and quality of learning that can come on through a computer screen is not adequate.
“My son is mopey, unengaged and moving from couch to office to bedroom to patio to sit and consume the classes so antsy and unsettled,” she added, saying she followed her son’s schedule for two hours online as a “simulation” and that “at the end of the two hours, I hadn’t gotten up once and my mind and my body were numb from the inactivity.”
Another mother said her son attends Corona del Sol and “is becoming increasingly frustrated with school.”
“He cares about his education as do I. Online learning is failing him,” she said. “It is imperative to get these kids in the classroom. The consequences of delaying further will be catastrophic.”
Hodge said the board wants to reopen campuses – but as soon as data indicates it’s safe.
“I have had emails addressing the fact that we are not parents in the district,” she said. “You’re right. We don’t have one child and in that district. We all have 12,832 children in the district that we care about and we will take care of, so you’re right when you say we don’t have one child. We have many and all five of us are going to always support and take care of our kids the best we can.”
Meanwhile, citing privacy laws, Kyrene did not reveal much about the child who tested positive at Milenio.
Both Kyrene and Tempe Union are allowing a limited number of students, mostly in special education programs, into classrooms. There, they either receive help from paraprofessionals while they take the same online classes their classmates are taking at home or they are receiving special therapy and other services that cannot be delivered effectively online.
In a message to parents, Milenio Principal Michael Lamp said students who rode on the buses to and from the school with the affected child on Aug. 19 – two days after campuses slightly reopened – would have to stay home for 14 days as recommended by county and state health officials.
He said the additional cleaning and sterilization would be implemented at the school and on the two buses.
