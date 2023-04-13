Local man co-authors an inside look at healthcare

Mike Georgulis of Goodyear, left, and Mark West of Ahwatukee hope their new book “Implantable Medical Devices and Healthcare Affordability: Exposing the Spiderweb,” will spur action in the healthcare industry to reform costly practices that drive up costs. They believe effective action is more likely if it emanates from within the industry rather than from legislation. (David Minton/AFN Staff Photographer)