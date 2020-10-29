An Ahwatukee couple and 32 other people died needlessly during a 2019 Labor Day weekend diving trip off the California Coast because the dive boat owner did not maintain a roving crew to ensure the passengers were safe while they slept.
That conclusion by the National Transportation Safety Board in the deaths of Ahwatukee residents Neal Baltz and Patricia Beitzinger came as a federal lawsuit and a federal criminal investigation continue against the owners of the 75-foot Conception.
The NTSB report faulted both the Conception's owners – Glen Richard Fritzler and Dana Jeanne Fritzler, trustees of the Fritzler Family Trust, which owns the boat through a company called Truth Aquatics – and inadequate federal maritime requirements for smoke detectors and other safety measures.
“Most of the victims were awake but could not escape the bunkroom before all were overcome by smoke inhalation,” the board concluded, stating “the probable cause of the accident on board the small passenger vessel Conception was the failure of Truth Aquatics, Inc., to provide effective oversight of its vessel and crewmember operations.”
It said the owners' failure “to ensure that a roving patrol was maintained” allowed the fire of unknown origin “to grow, undetected, in the vicinity of the aft salon on the main deck.”
“Contributing to the undetected growth of the fire was the lack of a United States Coast Guard regulatory requirement for smoke detection in all accommodation spaces. Contributing to the high loss of life were the inadequate emergency escape arrangements from the vessel’s bunkroom, as both exited into a compartment that was engulfed in fire, thereby preventing escape,” the NTSB added.
Baltz and Beitzinger were 21st-century explorers, in love with the world’s natural wonders as much as they were with each other.
Drawn by the natural beauty of earth and sea, the couple often left their Ahwatukee home of 10 years to explore caves in Hawaii, swim with stingrays off the Mexican coast, scale peaks in the Andes and scuba dive around the Galapagos Islands.
In some ways, the two-night diving trip the couple took on the Conception off the coast of Santa Cruz was in keeping with their adventurers’ hearts.
“Santa Cruz offers more places to find good diving during rough weather periods than any other island due to its size and many coves,” the Conception’s owners, Truth Aquatics, said on its website.
“Your island excursion with Truth Aquatics is sure to be one you’ll never forget,” the operator says on its website, adding, “At Truth Aquatics, your captain and crew will do everything in their power to make your trip an enjoyable one.”
But the trip turned heartbreaking tragedy as the Conception became a death trap from which only five crew members escaped.
The Fritzlers have filed a motion in federal court in San Francisco saying they should be exonerated from any lawsuit because they worked diligently to ensure the boat’s safety, citing two Coast Guard inspections that found no safety violations.
Federal prosecutors are investigating them under the Seaman’s Manslaughter Statute, an obscure law predating the Civil War aimed at negligent captains, engineers and pilots at a time when steamboat accidents had been killing thousands. Conviction carries up to 10 years in prison.
The NTSB took note of that investigation in its report, stating it could not conduct interviews with the survivors at federal prosecutors’ request as they continue to build their case against the Fritzlers.
But in its report, the board found regulations governing small boats with overnight accommodations to be woefully in need of requiring a second means of escape “so that a single fire should not affect both escape paths.”
The report paints a horrific scene in which the Ahwatukee couple and the other victims never had a chance.
It said a crew member saw a “glow” on the shop and then “a fire rising up from the salon compartment directly below.
“The crewmember alerted the four other crewmembers sleeping on the upper deck,” it said as the captain radioed for help.
Blocked by fire from going below where the passengers were trapped, the board said, “the five surviving crewmembers jumped overboard.”
“Two crewmembers swam to the stern, re-boarded the vessel, and found the access to the salon through the aft corridor was also blocked by fire, so, along with the captain who also had swum to the stern, they launched the vessel’s skiff and picked up the remaining two crewmembers in the water,” the NTSB said.
“The crew transferred to a recreational vessel anchored nearby where the captain continued to radio for help, while two crewmembers returned to the waters around the burning Conception to search for possible survivors.”
The board said the Coast Guard arrived about 70 minutes after it had received the distress call.
“Despite firefighting and search and rescue efforts, the vessel burned to the waterline and sank just after daybreak, and no survivors were found,” the board said.
“The surviving crew were transported to shore, and two were treated for injuries. Loss of the vessel was estimated at $1.4 million.”
The NTSB also said that some of the regulatory deficiencies found in the Conception tragedy“ have been identified in previous accidents involving passenger vessels.”
“If regulations had required the escape hatch to exit to a space other than the salon, optimally directly to the weather deck, the passengers and crewmember in the bunkroom would have likely been able to escape,” the board said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.