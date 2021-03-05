Kyrene teachers got some good news and some unsettling news as a result of some decisions the Governing Board made at its Feb. 23 meeting.
On the one hand, their contribution toward their cost for medical insurance for their spouses and/or children won’t be going up in the 2021-22 school year.
On the other hand, their contracts for the new school year warn that their commitment to the district for the coming school year could be lengthened because of “extenuating circumstances beyond the control of the district” – an indirect reference to the disruptions created by the pandemic this year and last.
Moreover, the contract warns that the uncertainty of the level of state funding for school districts in the coming year means a possible pay cut of up to 5 percent or even a furlough.
As districts compete for teachers, Kyrene traditionally extends contracts ahead of many districts.
The board also did not want to wait for final budget action by the Legislature and the governor, which often isn’t completed until May.
Amid the uncertainty of the new contract language does contain some hope, however, district officials also offered teachers some hope.
While it states “the board does not know the level of funding it will receive from the legislature for the 2021-2022 school year,” the contract also promises a superseding contract with more certainty on pay will be issued.
And it states that any one-time infusion of unexpected money from federal or state sources could result in either a bonus of up to 10 percent of their salary or a raise of up to 10 percent.
Teachers have a month to decide whether to sign the contract or look elsewhere for a job.
Although it won’t affect teacher contracts for next year, Kyrene did get some good news from the state Department of Education last month.
The second pandemic relief bill approved by Congress in December will entitle Kyrene to just under $4 million.
“The $3.93 million listed for allocation to Kyrene does not cover the entire shortfall experienced by our District this year, between the reduced Enrollment Stability Grant from the state and (first pandemic relief appropriation) being far short of Kyrene’s actual expenses related to COVID-19,” district spokeswoman Erin Helm said.
“There is a lot of ground still to make up, but these funds are a good start.”
The Enrollment Stability Grant was from $270 million Gov. Doug Ducey made available to districts statewide last year to compensate for shortfalls created by the surge in online learning when campuses were closed. The state compensates districts for online learners at a lower rate than it does for students in classrooms.
Kyrene and most other districts got less than they expected because the total loss statewide in funding from that disparity was nearly three times the amount Ducey set aside.
But the hopeful note included in the new language in the 2021-22 teacher contract is an indirect reference to Arizona’s possible share in the Biden Administration’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief fund, which sets aside an estimated $1 billion for schools. The measure was approved by the U.S. House last week and is now in the Senate.
Commenting on the contract, board member Michelle Fahy conceded “there’s some tough language in there that makes you take pause.”
“You don’t know what your salary is going to be because quite honestly we do not know what funding we’re going to get from the state,” she continued. So I know it feels a little tenuous when you sign a contract you’re not 100 percent sure of what that really means and I just want to recognize that that is uncomfortable.”
Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann noted, the district “is typically one of the few districts that actually tries to get in front and take a risk and put the conversation of the contract prior to us knowing what the state budget and what the governor’s budget is going to be.”
But he noted that “because of the
pandemic and because of the uncertainty of the budget, we thought it was wise to follow the rest of our peers and just hold off on less uncertain contract language for now.”
Prior to the discussion of the contract, Fahy expressed concern over some bills wending their way through the Legislature – notably a stalled measure that would increase the number of parents eligible for vouchers to send their children to charter or private schools.
“A lot of these things have to do with funneling money away from public education,” Fahy said, telling the listening public, “So I strongly recommend that you do your research and get involved and see what our legislature is doing.”
There also was some additional bad news for 51 teachers who earn stipends for extra work. Those stipends will not be increased in the coming year, partly because the district feels Kyrene already pays a higher stipend than many districts and because of the same budget uncertainty.
Meanwhile, the board approved a new benefit package for teachers that will not raise their monthly payout to extend health insurance to their families. Teachers’ own health insurance is paid by the district.
In discussing the district’s self-funded pool of money to cover medical claims, administration officials noted that adjustments paid by the previous board last year have started to stabilize the fund.
Total reserves in the Kyrene Employee Benefit Fund have steadily fallen from a 20-year high in 2013-14 of $16 million to a current total of about $4 million – a reflection of continuing increases in the cost of healthcare nationwide.
Board President Kevin Walsh noted that without the changes made by the previous board “there was a real risk the …fund was going to run out of money.”
As a result of those changes, the fund looks like it will end the current year with a small surplus of about $527,000.
About a quarter of all payments made out of the fund were for large claims of an average of $125,000.
Administrators also gave a snapshot of COVID-related medical costs paid out for employees or covered dependents.
The district paid $205,940 for tests for 1,194 employees at a cost of $172 per person and a total $629,347 in treatment costs for 383 employees who were infected by COVID-19. No employees died from COVID-19 but some family members did.
