Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation to declare gun shops as an “essential’’ and protect them, firearms manufacturers and even trade associations like the National Rifle Association from being sued by those who are killed or injured by their products.
The federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, approved by Congress in 2005, already shields manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when crimes are committed with their products.
But Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, pointed out that President Joe Biden, asked what would be his top priority in his gun violence agenda, said that would be to repeal the law. And Nguyen said he wants something in place in Arizona should that happen.
Ducey echoed that theme.
“With efforts currently underway in Washington to erode Second Amendment rights, Arizona is taking action to protect those rights,’’ he said. “Bad actors need to be held accountable, and we will work to make sure they are.”
Press aide C.J. Karamargin said his boss believes that the law still allows “legitimate’’ lawsuits against gun manufacturers and sellers. But he could not cite a specific instance of what kinds of litigation could proceed.
In fact, after stiff opposition from gun-rights groups, Ducey years ago abandoned the one gun violence bill he proposed years ago: Allow judges to issue a Severe Threat Order of Protection (STOP).
Those orders would have required people who own firearms to submit to mental evaluations and to have police take their weapons pending such examinations.
“But we are not going to allow lawsuit after lawsuit to slowly tear down the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens in hour state,’’ the governor said.
Rep. Diego Rodriguez, D-Phoenix, chided Republican colleagues for approving this measure, which has no immediate effect, rather than dealing with the underlying issues of gun violence.
“People want us to talk about that,’’ he said. Instead, Rodriguez said, the Legislature is dealing with “these bogeyman stories of people coming into your homes, trying to take your guns.’’
“No one is advocating that,’’ he continued. “What we would like to see is a heartfelt, meaningful, substantive discussion of the issue of gun violence in this country.’’
Rep. Jennifer Longdon decried “unfettered access to firearms.’’
Longdon is in a wheelchair, having been paralyzed in a 2004 incident where an unknown gunman fired at her and her fiancé. He was left blind and with brain damage.
“I, too, support the Second Amendment,’’ she said.
“So why bother’’ passing new laws like this, she asked.
“We bother because we have an administration that’s made it clear they want to infringe on our Second Amendment,’’ responded Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City.
Nguyen said, “Part of my job as a representative is to protect business and jobs. And I believe this bill will do just that.’’
Nguyen said he has a particularly unique perspective on the right to bear arms, having been born in Vietnam in 1962 and emigrating to the United States after the war.
“I know what it’s like to live in a country with no Second Amendment,’’ he said. “I’ve seen people killed. I’ve seen people die without the ability to defend themselves.’’
He cited the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act which provides immunity to manufacturers for their products. That law, however, also sets up a system of compensation for those found to be injured by certain vaccine.
Nguyen also pointed to the General Aviation Revitalization Act, a 1994 federal law that shields the manufacturers of aircraft and their component parts from liability from lawsuits.
But, here, too, it is not blanket immunity but only against lawsuits filed more than 18 years after the aircraft or part was first manufactured.
The new law not only prohibits such lawsuits from being filed but requires a court, if it tosses the claim based on the law, to assess legal fees and costs against the person who filed it.
The new Arizona law does contain exceptions.
For example, lawsuits alleging breach of warranty would remain legal. So would those in cases of death, physical injury or property damage “resulting directly from a defect in the design or manufacture of the qualified product’’ if it is being used as intended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.