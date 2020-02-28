Efforts by some Residents on Mandan Street in Ahwatukee to stop a flood-control project appear doomed – at least where City Hall action is concern.
In response to concerns by residents who want the project, an unsigned letter from Councilman Sal DiCiccio said his office won’t try to stop it unless all homeowners on the street want it halted.
And that appears unlikely, given that the resident who wrote DiCiccio, Linda Jewell, said she can’t wait for the project to be completed.
“We had our first flood in 2005 and have endured seven floods and damage to our property,” Jewell wrote, including bills showing nearly $30,000 in damage.
In its response to Jewell, DiCiccio’s office said, any effort to stop the project would require involvement of all residents, and we have absolutely no interest in seeing that happen, given the historic flooding issues residents have faced.”
Two homeowners say the plan encroaches on their property rights because the trapezoid-shaped canal and guard rail are right at their property line.
The canal would divert run-off from South Mountain away from flowing into residents’ backyards and homes because it runs parallel to the houses.
It also cuts off access to a trail that has developed over time as the result of hikers and mountain bikers using it.
City and county officials have worked for nearly five years to secure $1.2 million I federal grant money to implement the project and had conferred numerous times during that period with homeowners, Jewell reminded DiCiccio.
“The City of Phoenix and the (County) Flood Control Department have spent numerous hours working with the residents planning, designing and refining the proposed flood drainage canal,” she wrote.
“The flood control canal will not decrease home values since there will no longer be flooding to the homes along this street. The proposed fence will not impede their view as the fence is not as tall as their 6-foot concrete block wall.
“The meetings have kept all in attendance very informed of the designs, costs and impact to property,” she said.
Jewell also echoed statements by DiCiccio’s chief of staff, Sam Stone, and a city Public Works Department spokeswoman, who indirectly chided opponents for complaining they could no longer access the South Mountain Preserve from their backyard.
Stone and a city spokeswoman both said city codes forbid people from accessing the Preserve from any point other than city-designated points.
