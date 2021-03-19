Several dozen parents, joined by the LD 18 delegation, left a surprise for Tempe Union teachers and other employees as students were allowed to return to classrooms for more than two days for the first time in a year.
The legislators and parents on Sunday night set up banners, posters and chalked greetings and expressions of appreciation in teacher parking lots at all seven high schools as well as the district’s headquarters and bus depot.
The event was dubbed “Chalking Up with Love” by parent Amanda Steele of Chandler, who organized it.
Each banner began with the name of one of the high schools followed by the words “families appreciate you.” The banners, bearing each individual school’s colors, were made so that the school can keep them for years to come.
Steele said she organized the show of support in reaction to a digital billboard erected along I-10 about a month ago that said the district “is failing our kids.”
Steele said she wanted teachers and all district employees to come back to their workplaces for the first time since Thanksgiving and feel appreciated.
“We wanted them to know we support them and appreciate them,” Steele said. “This has been a very rough year for everyone, and teachers have worked very hard.”
She said she added the district bus depot to the list “because we want all Tempe Union employees, including the bus drivers, to know how much we love and appreciate them.”
Since the governor closed schools last March 15, Tempe Union students were able to be in classrooms only two days a week – split into two groups alphabetically – only from mid-October to Thanksgiving weekend.
They now will be able to be in classrooms four days a week through the end of the current school year, staying at home for distance learning on Wednesdays so that buildings can be deep-cleaned.
Kyrene School Districts opened all its campuses for five-day in-classroom learning on Tuesday, March 16.
Kyrene projected about 60 percent of its students will be in classrooms while the percentage of the Tempe Union student body expected to be on campus is unknown since the district had not released the results of a survey it took of parents and teachers.
Steele said that LD 18 Sen. Sean Bowie and Reps. Jennifer Jermaine and Mitzi Epstein joined the parents’ effort after Jermaine heard about it.
