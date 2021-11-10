David Klecka can still recall the first Ahwatukee Bowl game between Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe like it was yesterday.
Desert Vista High School had only just started and was still under construction with students still using Akimel A-al Middle School as its campus.
The two teams met in fall 1995. It was a freshman game, which usually limits the crowd to just parents of the players and cheerleaders.
But Klecka, an assistant coach at Mountain Pointe at the time, said it was as if it were a varsity game. The stands were packed to the brim.
It was at that point the rivalry was born.
“Everybody was there,” said Klecka, now the athletic director at Desert Vista. “From that point on, the rivalry was born and a lot of it stemmed from those kids growing up together.”
Desert Vista emerged victorious that first game. Mountain Pointe went on to win the next year as the two schools fielded junior varsity programs.
The year after that, 1997, the first game between varsity rosters was held.
In 1998, with seniors for the first time, Desert Vista, coached by the legend, Jim Rattay, took down the Pride in convincing fashion. Klecka described the loss as a “beat down.”
Students rushed the field and stayed there until the lights were turned off to prevent what happened the previous year, when Mountain Pointe students tore down Desert Vista’s goal posts.
From that point on, the two teams went through stretches of dominance.
It all culminates with this year’s game on Friday – the 25th meeting between the two schools – when there is not only a chance to break a 12-12 tie but also an opportunity to hit the reset button on the rivalry.
“Last year, we didn’t have very many fans in the stands last year and last year’s teams hadn’t won a game,” Klecka said. “With that in mind, I think this year is an opportunity to reset the rivalry. I’ve seen it from both sides of the spectrum. I’ve seen the passion and emotion behind it.
“But I really think now is the opportunity to reset it.”
A two-year slump by Mountain Pointe that produced only two wins in two years and a winless year by Desert Vista made the 2020 Ahwatukee Bowl a lackluster community event.
Pandemic-driven limits that left only parents in the stands took a toll on both programs.
Mountain Pointe won the 2020 meeting in convincing fashion, securing its only victory of the season while ending Desert Vista’s season without a win.
The win left the Pride in the offseason with a determination to right their ship in 2021. The Thunder reset after former coach Dan Hinds retired.
Desert Vista brought in Ty Wisdom, who had previously turned around the Horizon football program.
Since then, both teams have had more success than last year. In fact, both teams are currently still in contention for playoffs. As of Monday, Mountain Pointe sat at No. 11 in the 6A Conference. Desert Vista was at No. 14.
“It’s more exciting than usual and we can see who takes the lead,” Mountain Pointe Athletic Director Aaron Frana said. “It’s more than just the Tukee Bowl. It’s playoff implications. When you put all of that together it’s exciting because you’ve got the playoffs right after. I think (Klecka) said it right, it’s a reset.”
The game itself may not determine which team makes it to the postseason. While it’s possible, both teams seem to be a lock to make it in some capacity.
However, along with the usual bragging rights and the Ahwatukee Foothills News Ahwatukee Bowl trophy on the line, playoff seeding could be determined. The winner may get a slightly higher seed, which would make for an “easier” matchup in the playoffs.
More importantly, it puts an extra motivation factor on the Tukee Bowl for the first time in two years.
“I think this game will bring everybody back together,” Frana said. “You talk about community schools and that’s what we are.
“We want fans to be in the stands supporting these student athletes and it’s a great opportunity to get everybody back on board together again. Hopefully the stands are full again.”
The Tukee Bowl is and always will be one of the best high school rivalries in the state. Football, basketball, baseball, any sport in between, there’s always an extra level of motivation when the two teams meet in any capacity.
And especially after the pandemic year, both administrations have sought ways to bring a renewed sense of pride and energy around the game.
On Thursday, a luncheon will be held for the first time. Members of both teams along with school administrators, residents and media will be in attendance.
It’s a way to bring the two teams together to celebrate the rivalry with the community.
Additionally, the two schools have partnered this season to power the Superfood Bowl, which began last week and will end Friday.
Food donations over two weeks were collected at various businesses around the community and all will be donated to local families in need.
The winning school will be announced at halftime of the game and a traveling trophy will be handed out.
“This year, we are thankful they are back playing in front of fans,” Tempe Union High School District Athletic Director Dave Huffine said. “And the food drive these two schools are doing is our way of giving back to the community who supports both of them. It’s really something special.”
But perhaps the most important change from last year – and even prior years – will be the crowd.
It’s been well over a year since the community has been able to see the two teams play, and this year has more meaning to it.
Huffine, Klecka and Frana, along with both teams, expect a large student-body presence at the game. They also hope members of the community will attend as well.
A former coach who has been involved in big rivalry games, Huffine compares the Tukee Bowl to the Battle for Arizona Avenue between Chandler and Hamilton.
While the teams are vastly different – Chandler and Hamilton are currently top 15 teams in the nation – both Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista bring the same level of energy and determination to the playing field.
Records don’t matter in games like this. When new coaches are hired, they are often told they must win just one game. This is it.
The Tukee Bowl may have lost some its luster in years past, but this year presents an opportunity to set things right. And with both programs currently on the rise, the reset has already begun.
“This game means everything,” Huffine said. “It’s talked about year-round in this community. In my position, I just want great competition and fans to have a great experience.
“But for these programs, for the one who wins this game, it really doesn’t matter what happened in the past nine games. They will have won the biggest game of the year and now get to go into playoffs with momentum.”
The 25th Ahwatukee Bowl between Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. from Thunder Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online through GoFan by searching for either school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.