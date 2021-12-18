The Foothills Club West Association board unanimously decided last week not to appeal a Superior Court ruling that its predecessor improperly acquired the declarant rights to the golf course that could determine the embattled site’s future.
Board members told homeowners last Thursday that, essentially, the decision was a no brainer because their insurer refused to pay the costs of any further litigation by the board and because the HOA would have to post a $10 million bond to carry on the appeal.
That $10 million is the current appraised value of the 165-acre golf course.
The lawsuit was filed by the then-newly formed Club West Conservancy in March 2020 after course owner The Edge presented a plan for restoring the course and paying for it by selling three pieces of the site to Taylor Morrison for building 164 homes.
The suit charged that the prior board violated the state open meeting law and Club West’s own rules when it acquired the golf course declarant rights by voting on the acquisition behind closed doors and not obtaining the approval of 75 percent of Club West’s 2,600 homeowners.
The Conservancy and the new board reached a tentative settlement in the suit but months went without a final resolution. Judge Joan Sinclair broke the stalemate last month by basically agreeing with the Conservancy’s arguments.
The golf course’s future now could be determined by the Conservancy’s new lawsuit against The Edge and Shea Homes that claims, among other things, using the site for anything but golf violates the contracts homeowners signed when they bought houses in Club West.
The suit also alleges that Shea Homes might not even have acquired the course’s declarant rights when it acquired UDC Homes, Club West’s original developer.
“UDC Homes originally created the CC&Rs for the golf course in 1993 which included a stipulation that the land can only be used as a golf course and included Declarant Rights,” the Conservancy said in a statement last week about its lawsuit.
Matt Shearer, a spokesman for and one of the partners in The Edge, said the ownership group will have no comment at this time. A formal response to the suit has not yet been filed.
“With purported control of the Declarant Rights under the CC&Rs and with the golf course property under contract for sale to Shea Homes, The Edge seeks to undo the golf course use restrictions so that Shea Homes will close on its purchase of the golf course property and proceed with home development,” the Conservancy’s statement said, adding “the Golf Course CC&Rs cannot be interpreted or amended to allow the land to be used for non-golf purposes.”
Conservancy President Derik Herpfer said, “It is very disappointing that Shea Homes would consider a return to this community over a decade later to buy the golf course for further home development. As alleged in our lawsuit, we believe this action would be in direct violation of homeowner purchase contracts and the governing Golf Course CC&Rs.”
“Now, it appears that Shea Homes, after completing development of the Club West master-planned community approximately a decade ago, wants to return to the community to work with the current golf course owner to build new homes in the backyards of their former customers.”
The statement also noted the Conservancy’s mid-2020 survey that drew unique responses from about 800 Club West homeowners.
“That survey was one of the largest ever conducted at Club West and had a statistical margin of error of only +/- 3% with 95% confidence,” the Conservancy statement said. “That means that if you conducted this survey 100 times, the percentage of people against new housing would be in the 78-84% range 95 times.”
Herpfer called the lawsuit “a pivotal case for golf course communities everywhere, because if a home builder is allowed to remove the golf course land use restrictions at Club West after using the golf course to sell all the homes, then golf communities across the U.S. could be at risk should their golf course ever fall on hard times.”
HOA board members last week told homeowners that the new lawsuit is out of their hands and that the homeowners association will have no part in it.
While some of the new board members belonged to, or had the support of, the Conservancy, they stressed all their decision in connection with the course and the now settled lawsuit have been based on their obligations to the Foothills Club West Association and not the nonprofit.
Correction
In June the Club West Conservancy wrote to Shea Homes and warned that if it tried to build homes on the Club West Golf Course, its reputation would suffer among people contemplating home purchases in any Shea Homes golf course property, according to the Conservancy’s lawsuit against Shea and The Edge. A story in last week’s AFN misquoted the lawsuit as stating that the HOA sent the letter.
