VPC, city planners spar over parking space measure

It wasn’t as tense as a fight between two motorists for the last parking space on the block, but the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee and city planners engaged in a rare fight July 24.
The bout came during the panel’s consideration of the proposal to reduce – and in some cases, all but eliminate – minimum parking space requirements for apartment complexes.
The disagreement quickly emerged when member Darin Fisher suggested an alternative resolution to the take-it-or-leave-it measure that the city had put before the panel for a vote.
And it’s unclear whether the alternative proposal approved by the panel will make its way to the city Planning Commission when it meets today, Aug. 3, to consider a recommendation to City Council for a final decision Sept. 6.
Ahwatukee VPC members echoed complaints against the measure in its current form that have been made by their counterparts in other Phoenix villages.
They contended it was too broad and that it would create havoc in some neighborhoods by forcing apartment dwellers to take up parking spaces on streets.
They also disputed one theory behind the measure – that rather than spend an estimated $10,000 per open space and $35,000 to $55,000 per garage space, developers would pass those savings on to tenants in the form of lower rents.
Calling the proposed measure “a common-sense citywide standard,” proponents contend “study after study shows make housing more expensive.” The Urban Phoenix Project Network noted a recent poll of voters that “found 60% of Maricopa County residents support reduced parking mandates.”
VPC members derided the theory that renters near mass transit routes would make more use of public transit.
One VPC member who couldn’t make it, Mike Schiller, emailed the former committee chair, writing, “While many in support of the reduce parking say it will spur more mass transit, the data from 40 years of development studies shows the opposite.”
Schiller noted that in a VPC meeting two years ago where the panel heard a presentation on existing and proposed mass transit routes, “the city’s consultants didn’t even have Ahwatukee on their city transit expansion plans maps.”
“This change will be disastrous for our neighborhoods,” Schiller said, writing:
“We in the Ahwatukee Foothills are seeing an increase in the conversion of office space land into apartments, and this change to parking requirements sets the stage for a perfect storm of street parking, congestion and dangerous road conditions.”
The Ahwatukee VPC's rejection of the parking space proposal brought to nine the number of planning committees that have rejected it.
There are 15 village planning committees in Phoenix and of the remaining six, one could not vote for lack of a quorum and four approved it. A fifth, North Mountain VPC, approved it but “with direction” according to the city Planning and Development Department’s official recap of votes on the measure.
What the Ahwatukee VPC did next at its meeting apparently is not considered to have been made “with direction,” as the department simply lists its only action as a thumbs-down vote.
Member Darin Fisher proposed that after voting down the measure, the committee submit its own resolution to the planning commission.
That resolution would apply the space reductions to projects only in neighborhoods that the city has categorized as Affordable, Infill Development and Urban Walkability.
Proponents of that resolution felt those neighborhoods could handle fewer parking spaces in apartment complexes.
But a city planning department supervisor advised the group that it could not vote on an alternative measure.
She said that that while it could “just have a discussion and make an advisory recommendation,” a formal vote could only be made on the proposal the department had put before the panel.
Fisher balked at her advice, arguing that the only way their voices could be heard by the Planning Commission and City Council is if they submitted a more formal measure.
There also were several questions planning staff could not answer at the meeting – including whether the parking proposal applied to city-approved projects that had not yet reached the construction stage.
Though newly elected VPC Chairman Andrew Gasparro, who works in the construction industry, said it would, the panel’s city staff advisor didn’t appear to know.
Nor did either planning staffer directly answer several panel members’ questions about what would happen to any counter proposal on parking that might be approved in a formal vote.
When asked if a counter proposal would have any weight, the city planner assigned to the VPC told panel members, “We feel we have enough of this plan fleshed out to where we can possibly define the stipulations we might want to consider.”
But Fisher told his colleagues “they don’t have to listen to us” if the panel simply provided an advisory.
“This is how we put our voice before City Council,” he added, pointing to a formal resolution.
The panel then rejected the parking measure the city put before it and approved its own alternative.
The Ahwatukee Foothills News asked the planning department the next day if its proposal applied to approved projects that had not been started and if the Ahwatukee VPC’s counter measure would be presented to the Planning Commission.
The department did not respond to its questions.
The department’s formal recap of
the Ahwatukee VPC’s formal actions on July 24 does not mention the counter measure.
