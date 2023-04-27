Ahwatukee lawmaker prevails in food bill fight

Senate Democrats on April 21 said they will not provide the necessary votes to override the veto by Gov. Katie Hobbs of HB 2509. That comes despite the fact that 10 of the 14 Democrats in the chamber actually voted for the legislation earlier this month that would have legalized the common but unlawful practice of people selling home-cooked items including not just tamales but pupusas, empanadas and more. (AFN File Photo)