City aims to create 298 new jobs in budget

Flush with a $76 million surplus from this year, Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton is proposing $1.7 billion in General Fund spending for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that includes the creation of 166 new positions at a cost of $21 million.
In addition to those new positions covered by the General Fund, Barton also is proposing another 132 new positions at a cost of $4.9 million from enterprise and special revenue funds.
Enterprise funds come from aviation, water, wastewater, solid waste and the Convention Center; outside of the convention center, they are funded by users. Special revenue includes grants, gas taxes and other special streams of money.
The so-called “trial budget” – a precursor to a more formal preliminary budget to be submitted to City Council May 3 – is $93 million, or 5.8%, above the current budget and sets aside $55 million of that surplus “for future City Council spending initiatives or to provide resources needed to maintain a balanced budget in the event of an economic downturn.”
While Barton was upbeat about the city’s revenue picture for now, he also warned there is considerable uncertainty in the immediate future.
He noted that projected General Fund revenue of $1.6 billion will be 9.4% over this year’s total but that “a conservative approach was used to project revenue given we are still experiencing impacts form the pandemic, rising inflation and now a geopolitical crisis in Europe.”
Moreover, he said that the State Legislative Budget Committee has estimated that $78 billion in one-time federal pandemic relief funding to Arizona “helped to fuel an 8.6% increase in AZ personal income, increasing discretionary spending and influencing sales tax collections.
“It is expected over the next several months we will see a slowdown in revenue growth,” he warned, largely because the spigot of pandemic relief funds is shutting down.
The trial budget barely addresses Phoenix’s $3.4 billion unfunded liability for police and fire pensions, stating only that legal obligation "will require continued diligence and further resource strategies in the coming years.”
Of the 166 new positions proposed by Barton, 92 are for fire, police, Municipal Court and public defenders at a projected cost of $6.3 million. Barton noted that the money for police hires actually comes from “excess sworn vacancy savings” the city realized through its inability to fill hundreds of officer vacancies that exist within the Police Department right now.
Another 45 of the 166 new positions are conversions of temporary jobs now filled in a variety of departments “because the duties of each position are no longer temporary in nature and are necessary to maintain existing services."
The budget also proposes 17 new positions at a cost of $3 million for the City Manager’s Office and Human Services Department for “homelessness, immigrant/refugee support and Fast Track Cities.”
Those positions include a new “navigator position” that would “work with immigrants and refugees to connect individuals to resettlement agencies and assist with referrals for services…to assist with a successful transition into the community.”
The Fast Track Cities initiative involves 25 cities across the country that aim to help make “90% of Phoenicians to be aware of their HIV/AIDS status and to enroll in antiviral treatment.”
Another 13 positions costing $2.7 million would go to Parks & Recreation and the library, mainly for tutoring and education support for children in the Phoenix Afterschool Center held at various schools, staff for a new bookmobile at 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, eight park rangers and staff at a newly renovated pool on Jefferson Street in Central Phoenix.
And 10 new positions at a cost of $1.6 million are earmarked for the city Community and Economic Development and Planning departments and a newly created Office of Innovation that would “conduct three-four projects per year on testing and prototyping” The budget does not indicate what would be tested and prototyped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.