Developer: Hotel re-use will enliven east Ahwatukee

The conversion of the Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain site at 51st Street and Elliot Road into a high-end 184-unit apartment complex “will attract individuals with expendable income to spend in this area” of Ahwatukee, the developer told county planners.
“The addition of these units will provide needed residents to support the existing and future retail, dining, entertainment and businesses in the nearby area,” Scottsdale developer Caliber told Maricopa County before the county Planning and Zoning Commission gave the project its blessing Dec. 8.
Now, all that remains for government approval of the project is a final vote sometime soon by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Caliber’s rezoning request to allow multifamily residential development on the 7.6-acre site.
No neighbors opposed the project, according to records obtained by the Ahwatukee Foothills News.
Caliber still must purchase the hotel, which Sheraton is expected to close soon.
The hotel and rest of the site is on a county island, meaning its land use is governed by the county – a reality that county planners reminded their Phoenix counterparts of when the latter objected to the project’s density and other features.
Caliber did tweak its plan, but county planners said, “The design of the project mostly meets the city’s recommendations of approval and their intent.”
But they reminded Phoenix who’s boss when it comes to the project’s design and overall development, noting:
“It’s important to remember that this request is being processed through Maricopa County jurisdiction and not the City of Phoenix. While we appreciate the City of Phoenix recommendations, we are following Maricopa County Zoning Ordinance regulations as modified with our request.”
The county also praised Caliber for agreeing to some of the city’s recommendations and said it anticipated Phoenix will ultimately annex the site.
Caliber plans to convert the six-story hotel’s 160 rooms into 100 studio and one-bedroom apartments and build 84 more one- and two-bedroom residential units across a series of 18 two-story and three-story buildings with backyards, patios, two-garages and driveways.
“Caliber’s proposed community will be developed with sophisticated and upscale design, walkways, balconies and patios and high-end community amenities,” the developer told the county.
Those amenities would include a “resort-style pool,” clubhouse with entertainment and work spaces, ramada, cabana. grilling station and outdoor kitchen, fitness center, package lockers for deliveries, and a dog walk.
As with another developer’s pending plan to create a 417-apartment complex a couple miles away on 50th Street near Ray Road, Caliber’s target demographic comprises high-earning tenants who are expected to stimulate local businesses.
“This proposal will not only bring a new residential development to this underutilized site, but with its attractive design, we anticipate it will attract residents with the type of disposable income that is needed to support dining, retail, and entertainment options in the nearby area,” Caliber said.
“We believe this is a good land use decision that complements the area.”
Caliber envisions tenants “would come from various demographic groups,” including “young professionals looking for a residential experience.”
“We see the walkability to the nearby commercial center to be a big selling point for our community. We also expect these professionals to be attracted because of the close proximity to I-10 Freeway,” Caliber said, adding:
“The proposed multi-family community will help to not only avoid vacancies in adjacent retail and restaurants but will support new commercial tenants because of the expendable income from individuals likely to live in this community. It also provides a much-needed housing opportunity within this high employment growth area.”
With the only entrance to the complex planned for 51st Street, the southwest corner of the complex at Elliot Road and I-10 would see the new buildings divided into two types. Caliber plans to raze the convention center and hotel bar-restaurant to make way for some of them.
“The first type is a three-story single-family residential building with private attached garages and associated driveways,” Caliber said.
It said “this building type consists of one 4-unit attached building and two 6-unit attached buildings” with a total 16 homes with two-car garages and driveways.
Another 40 homes would be built in a series of two-story duplexes immediately around the converted hotel.
Since 1991, the site has seen two different hotels – first the Grace Inn and then Sheraton – and Caliber noted the initial hope was that it would become a mecca for hospitality, office or commercial uses.
“But over the many years, that vision has not been realized and this prime piece of real estate has sat vacant for decades and has become an eyesore to some,” it said, blaming inadequate access and the winding main driveway leading from 51st Street to the hotel and undeveloped portions nearby.
Adding to the failed vision of a vibrant commercial/hospitality/office center, Caliber said, is the fact that “there is no market for hotel use at this intersection.”
“COVID-19, and its negative effect on the demand for office developments, has only made this situation worse,” Caliber said.
While the development calls for 315 total parking spaces, Caliber obtained county approval for a reduction of the its requirement of two spaces per unit to 1.68 spaces and 20% of all spaces for guest parking. It called that ratio “outdated and extremely high for today’s multifamily projects.”
While the hotel’s 61-foot height will obviously be untouched, Caliber’s new buildings would be within the county’s 40-foot requirement.
The developer also said a traffic analysis by Lokahi of Scottsdale estimates the complex will generate 14% fewer vehicle trips than the hotel produces and add only one trip to the morning rush hour and six trips to the evening rush hour.
“The proposed Four Point development is anticipated to result in minimal traffic-related impacts to the existing roadway network and surrounding area,” Caliber said.
County planners agreed with that projection, stating, “It is anticipated that the hotel conversion won’t adversely impact peak hour trips during the weekday and the conversion to a less intense use will offer an overall trip reduction over the course of the average weekday.”
Caliber gave no timetable for the project, and said it does not yet know if the project will be developed in one or more phases.
