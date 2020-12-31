Here’s what you need to know about the texting law:
What is forbidden?
The new law makes it illegal to “physically hold’’ or “support with any part of the body’’ any cell phone or other portable wireless communication device whole operating a motor vehicle. There was some debate – and no clear answer – on what constitutes “support’’ of a phone, whether that means in the lap, in the pocket or elsewhere.
But from a practical standpoint, if it’s in a lap it is unlikely that a police officer would see it there and pull someone over. The law bans not only chatting on the phone but writing, sending and reading text messages, emails, instant messages or internet data.
Are there exceptions?
Drivers can make calls if they use earpieces, headphones or any type of device worn on a wrist to conduct voice communications. Vehicles with built-in interfaces with cell phones also are exempt as long as they can be operated with minimal interactions, meaning simply to press a button to active or deactivate.
People also can “read’’ texts if these are translated into voice. And they also can send texts if done through voice commands. Phone maps and GPS also can be used if in a hands-free mode.
What about other types of devices?
The same restrictions on holding a cell phone also apply to any “stand-alone electronic device.’’ That means anything with stored audio or video. So no hanging on to the phone while listening to previously recorded podcasts or watching tapes of Game of Thrones.
Is it OK to watch live TV?
That already is illegal. But the new law clarifies that statute does not apply to mapping services which update images. Nor does it apply to cars and trucks with built-in video screens that provide information about the vehicle.
The legislation also adds a provision designed to protect people who have dash cams and similar devices that continuously record what’s going on, either in the vehicle or on the road.
Are there other types of operations that are not subject to the law?
Motorists can use a cell phone to “report illegal activity or summon emergency help.’’ Also not subject to new restrictions are licensed amateur radio operators and fleet drivers with commercial licenses communicating with a dispatcher. And for those who are still attached to their citizens ban radios, you can keep yakking away, good buddy.
What about texting or talking when the vehicle is not moving?
It depends on where. Motorists who are parked are exempt and can call and text at will. Ditto if you’re at a stop light or waiting for a train to clear a railroad crossing. But a stop sign doesn’t count. Nor does being stopped for a school bus.
What is the penalty?
A first offense carries a minimum fine of $75, up to $149. Subsequent violations result in fines of at least $150 and no more than $250. But the offenses accumulate no points on a motorist’s license. There is an exception: Licenses can be suspended if someone is violating the new law and causes a serious injury or death.
Do I have to give my cell phone to a police officer when stopped?
No. There is an exception allowing police to seize a device for “when authorized by law,’’ but there is no definition.
What about existing local regulations?
Any city, town or county ordinance that has been in force before this is now repealed, whether it is more or less stringent than the state law.
