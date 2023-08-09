Controversial city zoning changes in Council’s hands

Following a marathon six-hour meeting Aug. 3 that stretched beyond midnight, the Phoenix Planning Commission approved two controversial Zoning Code amendments that both the Ahwatukee Foothills and Desert View village planning committees rejected and that other VPCs either voted down or approved with recommendations for changes.
The measures on Sept. 6 go to City Council, which has the option of adopting them, making further changes or sending them back to the city Planning and Development Department for further study.
Some council members in meetings a few months ago expressed urgency in adopting the measures in an effort to meet the city’s goal of building or preserving 50,000 “affordable housing” units by 2030.
The only problem, as noted in frequent VPC meetings and last week’s Commission session, is the lack of consensus on what “affordable” means.
The meeting last Thursday was prolonged by a lengthy agenda that put the two zoning proposals toward the end of a 17-item agenda. Two of the other items each generated hour-long debates on unrelated projects in two different parts of the city.
The discussions of both zoning amendments also were lengthy as proponents and opponents weighed in.
One measure would allow single-family homeowners to build a detached home in their backyard that could be no bigger than 75% of the square footage of the main house.
The Ahwatukee and Desert View VPCs opposed that amendment while six okayed it with recommendations for modifications.
The Ahwatukee VPC raised numerous concerns about the amendment allowing so-called “accessory dwelling units” or “casitas.”
Among those concerns was the prospect that ADUs will trigger frequent neighborhood disputes over street parking because the amendment does not require additional parking on the premises.
More significantly, VPC members also were concerned – and so were a few Planning Commission members – that the amendment could pave the way for a rash of pricey short-term rental properties that would defeat the city’s intent – namely, increasing the number of affordable homes in the city.
Parking proposal narrowed
The other measure reduced the required minimum number of parking spaces in apartment complexes – which was opposed by 10 of Phoenix’s 15 VPCs, including Ahwatukee and Desert View.
One Planning Commission member was not impressed by that lopsided vote, stating that it made no sense to have city staff further study the issue and go back to the committees for another review.
“The goal of villages is not to get every village in agreement,” he said. “It is a signaling mechanism. The villages have had their opportunity to give their message. Some of their messages are no, some of their messages are yes.
“Now it’s up to us to determine what we want to do with that information and ultimately up to the council to determine what they want to do with our recommendation.
“The fact that villages said ‘no’ does not mean that we need to go back through that process. It just impacts the likelihood of whether Council will say ‘yes’ or not. And so from my perspective, we’ve heard the case. We’ve discussed it fairly extensively. I think we vote on it. If you want to vote no, you can do that…I just don’t know that there’s necessarily more benefit to going back through the process.
“I would actually ask instead that people that can continue to communicate throughout the process between now and council because it will be several weeks before that case is actually heard.”
In acknowledging the widespread opposition to the parking measure, the Commission made a key change by striking its citywide application.
It also eliminated the reductions for projects in areas designated for “affordable housing” because no one can satisfactorily define “affordable.”
Instead, the Commission limited the reduction of spaces to only certain areas of the city designated for “urban walkability” and infill development on the theory that tenants in such neighborhoods would be less reliant on motor vehicles to get around.
The Ahwatukee VPC had taken similar action despite city planners’ advice that it could only suggest a change but not formally approve a different amendment from the one they put before it.
The reduction in minimum parking spaces drew numerous citizen endorsements at the commission’s meeting with 10 of 12 speakers urging its approval.
Two speakers gave the identical speeches they made before the Ahwatukee VPC two weeks ago.
Proponents, including some owners and developers of multifamily projects, disputed opponents’ assertions that fewer parking spaces would create havoc in nearby residential neighborhoods because the complexes’ tenants would be forced to park on their streets.
“This idea that developers are simply going to do whatever they can get away with is inaccurate” said Dan Clark, chair of the Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission.
Process assailed
He said current parking requirements were forcing developers to “waste” hundreds of thousands of dollars on asphalt that could be used to develop more housing units.
Other speakers added that increased the city’s heat island effect as well.
But the Neighborhood Coalition of Greater Phoenix – which had opposed the original amendments and had lobbied all city VPCs to reject the city’s parking amendment – hailed the changes the Commission made.
In a statement, the coalition also criticized the process city planners used to advance both Zoning Code amendments.
It cited the city’s failure to get neighborhood groups’ input while conferring with special interest groups, mainly those associated with multifamily project development.
Ahwatukee VPC members had voiced similar criticisms during their July 24 consideration of the amendments, with one saying that they looked as if they had been hatched in an office cubicle by workers who cared little about the changes’ impact on neighborhoods.
“The commission’s recommendation is not binding on the City Council but, together with votes by most of the city’s village planning committees to oppose the parking reduction proposal, should serve as a clear caution flag,” said Coalition member Larry Whitesell, who also co-chairs a neighborhood association.
“Diverse groups of residents worked together to come up with solutions that reflect the needs of a larger group of residents across the city,” Whitesell said.
“Proponents of the overall parking proposal argued that developers would build additional multifamily housing units if the parking requirements were relaxed,” the Neighborhood Coalition said. “However, neighborhood leaders and other critics of the proposal said it was ‘severely flawed.’”
Neighborhood Coalition President Neal Haddad added:
“These proposals are of interest to a great many people across a vast swath of neighborhoods in Phoenix. There were no opportunities for citizens to share their viewpoints prior to these changes being presented in a formal setting.
“Allowing people two minutes to speak on a document that’s 200 pages long is not good governance. We can do better.”
The Coalition noted that VPC and Commission discussions showed that applying the parking reductions citywide “didn’t take into consideration differences in various areas’ housing needs and transit availability and failed to adequately serve the needs of residents of affordable housing.”
Indeed, Ahwatukee VPC member Mike Schiller last month noted that when city officials two years ago presented their plans for expanding mass transit in the city, Ahwatukee wasn’t even on their map.
The Planning Commission also rejected suggestions on the code amendment that would allow single-family homeowners to build in their backyard a small detached home, formally called an “accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and informally a “casita.”
Questions remain on casitas
On advice from city planners, the commission declined to address concerns about homeowners using the ADUs as short-term rentals.
Suggestions had been made to include a 30-day minimum rental period for ADUs.
The commission also followed staff advice that it was not necessary to clear up ambiguity over whether the ADU provision or a homeowners association would prevail when someone wants to build a casita in their backyard.
When that question came up before the Ahwatukee VPC, some panel members said HOA rules always trump city code; city staff appeared to not know the answer.
That ambiguity was never clarified during the Planning Commission meeting last week either.
To a large extent, city staff told the Planning Commission that any problems would be resolved during the site review process when a homeowner sought approval for his or her ADU.
Staff also dismissed demands by some that additional parking should be required at a single-family home site with an ADU because otherwise casita tenants would be parking in front of neighbors’ homes.
“Our thought is that parking has been provided with already existing driveways for the ADU,” a city staffer told the Commission.
“Currently, every single-family home has to have two required parking spaces…So if you have a two-car garage and we have a 20-foot (driveway) you actually have roughly four spaces there tandem.”
He added that similar concerns had been raised in Tucson when that city created an ADU addition to its Zoning Code and that “people couldn’t figure out where to put” any required additional parking “so we have not proposed any additional parking requirements.”
Several Commission members praised city staff for the work it put into crafting both amendments.
“I was very impressed with both your knowledge of the entire code and your ability to make all these sections work,” one commission member told city staffers. “And overall, I think you guys have just done a fabulous job.”
