Barring a significant uptick in COVID-19 transmission levels in Phoenix, Pecos Community Center will reopen for senior citizen activities June 7 – but under rules that will substantially reduce the number of adults who can participate.
While summer camp registrations for kids 6 to 12 years old is scheduled to begin today, May 12, at phoenix.org/parks, activities will mainly be outside with only limited indoor action.
Also unlikely are festivals in city parks before fall.
While seniors will be allowed to eat lunch indoors, kids will be eating outdoors unless there is an excessive heat warning or a monsoon storm. Otherwise, they’ll be directed to eat in the shade or near one of the portable cooling towers the city has purchased just for that reason.
Those rules and strategies proposed by the city Human Services and Parks and Recreation departments were approved unanimously last week by Phoenix City Council.
But Council is hewing to a conservative approach, with no drop-in use of the gym allowed for now.
Parks and Recreation Department spokesman Gregg Bach said indoor activities will be limited for the kids' summer camps and pool activities and field trips will not be provided.
"Once Phoenix has reached the moderate spread risk category, the city's remaining 16 community centers will reopen, capacity levels at centers will increase to 75 percent and open gym and fitness room activities will resume at reduced capacities by reservation only," he said.
City administration presented a broad plan to Council last week for reopening the city’s 30 community centers – which have remained closed for 14 months.
Pecos is among 14 that are reopening June 7 while the remainder will be reopening a week later.
When they do reopen, the scores of seniors who use Pecos – as well as their counterparts at the other centers – will find the center radically different from what it was before the pandemic struck.
For example, capacity has been cut in half, meaning that seniors will have to choose between and register for only the 9-11:30 a.m. or 1-3:30 p.m. session. That restriction is in force to enable more seniors to attend a center program.
Attendees will have to wear masks, get their temperature checked before entering the building and maintain social distancing when they’re inside.
The city has installed touchless light switches, social distancing markers on the floors, automatic-flush toilets and placed plexiglass barriers at customer service counters.
Janitors will clean and disinfect touched surfaces and restrooms throughout their day despite the Centers for Disease Control’s recent advisory that surface transmission of COVID-19 is negligible.
Cleaning of games, craft items and exercise equipment will occur after each member’s use. Disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, disposable masks and gloves for members and staff will be readily available.
Fresh air intake volume has been increased at all community and recreation centers to circulate a higher concentration of fresh air into the buildings. MERV13 air filters have been installed at all centers.
“The department recognizes the importance of providing in-person programming options to our community and has worked with the city’s contracted epidemiologist to prepare a plan to reopen safely,” said Cynthia Aguilar, acting parks and recreation director.
City administration said, “Senior centers will return to normal service hours and days and programming and activities will be expanded based on what CDC thresholds allow.”
But it’s unclear when that will be.
University of Arizona epidemiologist Dr. Saskia Popescu, who has been advising Council for the last year, noted that Phoenix and Arizona generally are between substantial and moderate levels for virus spread.
“It’s really important with vulnerable people that we take the time to ensure we’re doing this correctly and not rushing into it,” Popescu told Council, noting there have been slight upticks in the number of new COVID-19 cases and positive new test results.
“So within these plans we’ll see an emphasis especially on eating outside,” Popescu said, noting that in Arizona “we don’t spend enough time talking about how that can be really challenging in the summer. But the reason why we have spent so much emphasis on this is because dining indoors is high-risk.”
“We want to be very cognizant of the highest risk activity and that is indoor dining so that’s what we’re really focusing on,” she said.
Council also allowed private groups of more than 50 to start applying for permits for gatherings in city parks.
But the decision does not apply to festivals, which remain off limits.
City administration said it hoped to give a status update on community center and park operations under the protocols by the end of June before City Council goes on summer break. That could mean any existing restrictions that are not changed by then could remain in effect until Council returns.
Human Services Director Marchelle Franklin said her staff “worked really hard to get some virtual programs and some social activities changed to the virtual format” since the centers were closed and deprived many senior citizens of one of their few options for low-cost socializing.
Franklin called the virtual programming “very successful” and said the city went to great pains to ensure that the lunches that also are an important part of community centers’ senior services continued.
“We also transitioned the meal program to home delivery,” Franklin said. “But we also then used that time to check on the seniors because it was a time of isolation and we really wanted to make sure that the seniors had the resources and things that they needed.”
Human Services Department spokeswoman Tamra Ingersoll said, "The senior centers managers have been communicating directly with the seniors through the whole pandemic." She also noted that meals will continue to be delivered and virtual classes offered "for those seniors not wanting to venture out yet."
Franklin said that 1,300 seniors responded to a survey that her department sent to 5,300 senior center participants. She said 94 percent of the respondents support limited reopening and that 99 percent supported mandatory masks and social distancing.
Aguilar said about 4,500 teens and adults participated in virtual programs and that “a select number of community centers” offered in-person programs for children of city employees.
There is no in-person registration at Pecos Center for youth activities and summer camp capacity has been cut in half.
Pecos Pool will reopen May 29 and registration for free lessons begins May 13 at phoenix.gov/parks/pools.
