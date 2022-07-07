Other races for Nov. 8 will gel next week

While Ahwatukee voters have a lot to focus on in the Aug. 2 Primary Election, they also will have even more of local interest on their plate in the Nov. 8 General Election, when two seats are up for grabs on both the Tempe Union High School and Kyrene districts’ governing boards and District 6 on Phoenix City Council.
The deadline for filing petitions in all three races is Monday, July 11, but judging by the statements of interest filed in those three contests, the race to succeed termed-out city Councilman Sal DiCiccio is more a stampede than a horse race because 11 people have shown an interest in running.
There is no primary election for school board candidates and unless one of the city council candidates scores more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 8, a runoff between the top two vote-getters will be held in March at the same time the city will be seeking voter approval for a $500 million bond issue – the city’s first since 2007.
Here’s a look at where those three contests stand as candidates scramble with their last-minute petition drives.
City Council
Several candidates months ago declared their interest in running to succeed DiCiccio – notably Sam Stone, DiCiccio’s onetime chief of staff who is currently the campaign manager for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, and longtime Ahwatukee resident and US Navy veteran. Moses Sanchez, who ran an unsuccessful bid to become Phoenix mayor in 2020.
In all 11 Phoenix residents filed statements of interest, but so far the only hopeful to qualify for the ballot is Kellen Wilson, an Arizonan native and graduate of Fordham University in New York who describes herself as having “worked in retail, food service and volunteered for non-profits and charity organizations.”
Of the 11 who filled statements of interest, Wilson and seven others have registered candidate committees, although an eighth, Juan Schoville, has filed his petitions but has not yet been certified for the ballot, according to the Phoenix City Clerk. Schoville, who ran as a write-in candidate in the 2020 Phoenix mayoral race at age 22, has described himself as an advocate of police reform.
Another Ahwatukee resident seeking the City Council post is Joan Greene, whose grandmother was the second woman elected Phoenix City Council. The owner of a promotion-marketing company and a company that raises money for nonprofits, Greene ran twice for Congress against U.S. Rep Andy Biggs and lists a number of priorities, including affordable housing, help for unsheltered people, strong public safety and environmental sustainability.
Professional photographer and community activist Murphy Bannerman of Arcadia also has thrown her hat into the race, and is campaigning, in part, on efforts to preserve and strengthen city parks, improve emergency response times, help unsheltered people and create more affordable housing.
Also indicating his candidacy is Mark Mooremans, who describes himself as former consultant at Deloitte who joined a private equity firm leading an Arizona-based benefits administration shop for contractors and blue collar workers. For the past several years, Mark has served as the senior vice president of Entrepreneurship & Venture Development with the Arizona Commerce Authority and leads the Arizona Innovation Challenge – a $1.5 million grant competition for startups.
Possible candidate Harry Curtin also has a background in finance, according to his campaign website. He claims to have led $1 billion in “technology and transformational initiatives” and that he has been “an advisor to many of this country’s most successful corporations.”
Kyrene Governing Board
At least one new face is guaranteed on the five-member Kyrene Governing Board come January because incumbent Margaret Pratt, an Ahwatukee mother of four, is opting to run for the Tempe Union board instead this year.
Only three candidates filed statements of interest in Kyrene – including attorney and board President Kevin Walsh, seeking his second term, and educators Kristi Ohman and Triné Nelson – but none have filed their petitions, according to the Maricopa County Superintendent of Schools.
Nelson, who narrowly lost a bid for a Kyrene board seat two years ago, is an Ahwatukee mother of two who has been involved in education for more than 15 years. She is the curriculum design manager at ASU’s W. P. Carey School of Business.
Ohman is a veteran teacher, including for Kyrene, who is basing her campaign on “education fundamentals and accountability for all,” according to her website.
Tempe Union
So far, Pratt is the only candidate who has filed petitions in a race where both incumbents up for election – board President Brian Garcia and Andres Barraza – have filed statements of interest.
Four other people also have filed statements of interest for a seat on Tempe Union’s board.
They include Victoria Ehmann, a Tempe Preparatory Academy and Arizona State University grad who has stated she wants to “take the skills she learned studying quality engineering in college to provide a new perspective for Tempe Union Schools.
Also in the hunt is Amanda Steele, a community activist and parental advocate for students with disabilities and public schools who is a speech therapist and president and co-founder of EPIC Disability Advocacy.
Also filing statements of interest are Ismael Osuna, a Marcos de Niza High School parent from the Town of Guadalupe who is also a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, and Stephan Kingsley, a longtime educator who works for Tempe Union who has been described as someone who “consults and collaborates on diversity and inclusion initiatives with business, education, and community leaders as well as researchers at the national and international level.”
