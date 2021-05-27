The state’s top health official said Friday that statements by elected lawmakers doubting the need for and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine are hampering efforts to get more Arizonans inoculated.
Dr. Cara Christ said there has been a sharp drop-off in the number of people in the state seeking out any of the three approved vaccines.
Administration peaked in March with more than 76,000 a day and dropped to below 9,000 last week – even with the Pfizer vaccine’s availability for those age 12 and up.
Christ is trying to get enough Arizonans vaccinated to reach “herd immunity,’’ where virus spread becomes minimal. And she said that while the number of cases and deaths is declining, Arizona is not there yet, with a steady report of about 500 cases a day.
Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, said the vaccines have not been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration and questioned their need, claiming the alarm has “shut down the world economy.’’
“We don’t do it for Hep C, we don’t do it for anything,’’ he asked. “Why should we do it now when this virus has a 99.8 percent survival rate and the average for death is like 72?”
Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, said, “(I) have been told it kills lab animals, hasn’t been truly fully safe, still in the experimental stages. We’re all being used as guinea pigs.”
“I would say that, unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation out there about the vaccine,’’ Christ said when asked specifically about Borrelli’s comments. And she said that while the vaccines are being used under an “emergency use authorization’’ versus full FDA approval, that does not make them any less safe.
“These vaccines have been through the exact same clinical trials as all of the other vaccines,’’ Christ said. The EUA process, she said, simply cuts down on the “bureaucratic requirements.’’
Arizona isn’t the only state where interest is waning in getting vaccinated.
Christ said there is at least one incentive program in the works where the state will partner with the Arizona Diamondbacks: people can come to Chase Field to get vaccinated. She said there will be special events for children.
“And those who get vaccinated may get a free ticket to a future game of their choice,’’ Christ said.
Christ said her job now is to reach the non-believers.
“We’ve administered over 5 million doses here in Arizona alone,’’ she said, a figure that includes both first and second doses of vaccines that require more than one. “The vaccine is safe.’’
And Christ said there are “real-world studies’’ that show the vaccine is very effective in preventing hospitalization and death.
“And so we would encourage anybody who thinks the vaccines aren’t safe to look at our web site at ‘azhealth.gov’, to talk to their health care provider,’’ she said. Christ said there also is information available on web sites run by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and the National Institutes of Health.
“We are aware that there’s a lot of misinformation out there about the COVID-19 vaccine,’’ she said.
Overall, the state reports that nearly 3.2 million Arizonans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or about 44 percent of the total population. And close to 2.7 million Arizonans are fully inoculated.
But the data also show a great disparity based on age.
It would appear that the group most interested in getting vaccinated are Arizona’s seniors. Christ said more than 83 percent have gotten inoculated.
But there’s a sharp fall-off below that, suggesting that the younger people are less inclined to believe they need the protection.
Among the 55 to 64 age group, the vaccination rate is 64.3 percent. It drops to 51.4 percent for those 45-54, and just 45.5 percent for those on the 35-44-year-old age group.
And just 667,000 out of those who are between 15 and 34 have rolled up their sleeves, representing just slightly more than a third of that Arizona population.
Arizona only started vaccinating those 12 through 15 in the past week. State officials put the tally of those who are inoculated at 24,529, or about 6.4 percent of that age group.
