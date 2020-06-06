Now that he’s seen the paperwork, a former longtime director on the Ahwatukee Board of Management still believes that HOA obtained a loan of $178,750 from a federal program designed to help pandemic-crippled businesses without getting homeowner approval as required by the association’s bylaws.
But retired Phoenix Police lieutenant Christopher Gentis said he doubts he can do anything to even protest the action since the board won’t be meeting again until September.
“To me the whole application had to be manipulated because we’re not a business,” said Gentis, who was a board member for 22 years, half that time as an officer, including president for seven.
The federal Payroll Protection Program is part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress to address the economic fallout of the pandemic.
Its specific purpose was to help businesses meet their payroll and cover mortgage payments and utilities for eight weeks.
But Gentis said ABM’s full-time employees kept working from home throughout the duration of the governor’s executive orders that shut down nonessential businesses for more than two months.
Moreover, he said ABM can count annual on more than $1.2 million in revenue from annual homeowner fees.
“We’re not a business,” he said. “We are there for the lot owners and when you look at the corporation commission’s designation – what kind of corporation we are – it is a non-profit corporation for the benefit of a group of people, which is the homeowners. We’re not designed to make money.”
Gentis said HOA bylaws require a homeowner vote on any loan over $100,000, although board President Carolyn Johnson has disputed his characterization of the money, calling it a grant.
She also has said the relief funds were needed to cover ABM’s significant losses from cancellations of weddings, parties and other events at the HOA’s activities center as well as the loss of fees from the closure of its tennis courts.
But Gentis said, “The community center was always a side thing and now it’s apparently grown into a business.”
As for ABM’s employees, he said, “all the employees would have been budgeted for the fiscal year, which in the world is Jan. 8 to Dec. 31.
“There’s no way that the income from the community center covers the payroll because the money is already there, it’s already planned.”
“The whole purpose of my HOA is to maintain property values and quality of life,” he said. “That’s the whole purpose and the quality of life is for the lot owners”
The application that was signed by two HOA employees who were listed as “secretary” and “assistant treasurer” repeatedly states the money is a loan. But it also states, “Loan forgiveness will be provided for the sum of documented payroll costs, covered mortgage interest payments, covered rent payments and covered utilities.”
Gentis said the board held an emergency meeting last month, apparently to vote to accept the money after receiving word its request had been approved. But he said the board never contacted him or any other homeowner he was aware of.
“They already knew how I feel but it would have been nice if at least they would have asked for my written argument and then at least had it read before they made a decision,” he said, adding he had found out about the emergency meeting accidentally after it had already been held.
Gentis said he’s frustrated, citing publicity about businesses that couldn’t get the federal aid for a variety of reasons and were facing financial ruin because of the pandemic.
In response to reports of large national companies getting millions in PPP funds, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin vowed audits and suggested there would be penalties if those recipients had other sources of capital.
Forbes magazine reported that his warning “was not directed at small, independently owned companies.”
“If your business obtained under $500,000 or perhaps even under $1,000,000 in PPP loans, it is highly unlikely this audit will occur and you will face any liability,” Forbes advised readers.
“It is important to remember, it is your lender who will review documentation after eight weeks to determine forgiveness based on use of funds,” it added. “Lenders are working towards an easy mechanism to approve forgiveness of most loans ‘at the push of button’ and forsake lengthy reviews.”
Gentis said he likely won’t fight with ABM any more.
“We move on,” he said. “I’ve said my peace.
“I think I represent a vast majority of people within the HOA, especially the age-restricted neighborhoods that don’t understand why this would be important to do this.”
Besides, he added, the federal program itself “is just about to the point where they can’t find enough investigators to investigate all the issues in this or it would take 100 years. In the long run, it’s free money.”
