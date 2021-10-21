Friends, relatives and a local pizzeria are rallying to the side of an Ahwatukee widow of one of the people killed in a mid-air collision between a plane and a helicopter at Chandler Municipal Airport.
Helicopter flight student Michael Papendick, 34, of Ahwatukee, and his instructor, Jessica Brandal, 26, of Kansas, lost their lives in the fiery collision Oct. 1. A flight instructor and a student who were in the plane survived.
Mr. Papendick, who had only started taking lessons four weeks earlier, left behind his wife Rebecca and his daughter Aubrey, who marked her first birthday 17 days after her father’s death.
A gofundme.com account has been set up in his name and Zzeeks Pizza & Wings, at 4825 E. Warner Road, the southeast corner of Warner and 48th Street, is holding a raffle, selling single tickets for $5 or five tickets for $20 to win pizza for a year. The drawing is Oct. 25.
Sara Richard Lima, the widow’s mother, said her daughter and Michael met in massage therapy school and hit it off after working together. They married in December 2019.
They had recently moved to Ahwatukee after he completed a 7-year stint with the Navy and were deciding their next steps. He had enrolled in the two-year flight training program with Quantum Helicopter in the hope of becoming a paramedic or rescue chopper pilot and eventually fly tours in Hawaii.
“Mike was one of the most genuine, honest, loving, and supportive people we’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing,” said his sister-in-law Rachel Lima, who organized the gofundme fundraiser. “His sense of humor was unmatched, and he was one of the rare individuals that always brought light and joy to everyone he crossed paths with.
“He made a tremendous impact on our lives and will leave an even larger hole in our hearts, but we find comfort in knowing that he passed doing what he loved most – flying.”
He is survived by his wonderful wife, Becca and their precious infant baby girl Aubrey, who will grow up having never known her father and how much he loved her. She was only two weeks shy of her first birthday.
Becca Papendick, who declined to be interviewed for this story, said she still doesn’t know what happened but was told “he and Jess were about to land” when the accident occurred.
Both victims were part of the Dodge City, Kansas Community College DC3 Flight Instructor Program, which operates out of Chandler Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement after the incident that said the single-engine Piper PA-28 and a Robinson R22 helicopter “collided in the vicinity of Chandler Municipal Airport” and that “the helicopter crashed near the airport and the airplane landed safely on the runway with damaged landing gear.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation and it is unknown when it might have a preliminary report on the mishap.
