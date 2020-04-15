As they make their way to the end of a bizarre school year, Ahwatukee high school juniors and seniors say they’re adjusting to online instruction – though they miss aspects that they would have had in the classroom.
“It was just hard to get adjusted to doing school online,” said Desert Vista junior Alexa Horn.
She praised her teachers for “trying hard to be available as much as possible to be there to help us,” saying, “They provide many videos, and other resources for us to make sure we are still learning while in this crisis.”
But Alexa has her share of academic disappointments as well, especially when it comes to laboratory work.
She had been scheduled to visit Grand Canyon University to see students work on a cadaver as part of her anatomy class.
“We also were supposed to have more dissections like on the heart and another one on the cats, which isn’t able to happen anymore due to the circumstances we have been put in by the virus,” she said.
Principals and other school officials concede that science teachers and vocational technical schools can’t fully replace what students would learn hands-on in shop or labs with online exercises.
CeCe Todd, a spokeswoman for the East Valley Institute of Technology – which serves several hundred Ahwatukee juniors and seniors who are learning a trade – said:
“For those who wish to enter the workforce and need industry certifications to do that, EVIT will provide additional hands-on training once students are allowed back on campus to help ensure they can pass industry certification exams.
“While it’s not our ideal way of training students, EVIT administrators and faculty believe the online learning opportunities they have created for students during the campus shutdown will enhance, rather than supplant, the quality hands-on learning we offer on campus.”
Horizon Honors senior Jordan Cook, who plans to attend the University of Hawai’i Manoā, echoed Alexa, saying that while “I think my school has done the best that they can do with the situation, I do feel like the level of learning is definitely being restricted.”
“There is only so much you can do from home and on your own,” said Jordan.
Mountain Pointe High junior Jack Piorkowski is a member of the National Honor Society but even he admits, “Academically, the closure has definitely affected me because I am less motivated when doing online work at home than when I am attending school. I learn better during an in-person class than an online class, so my learning has definitely been affected.”
Mountain Pointe junior Nico Flores said, “Academically, I feel that I am not getting the amount of school time I should be getting, but I still have class calls and assignments to do so, it’s good to see the teachers trying.”
Students also keenly feel their separation from extracurricular activities, both athletics and others.
“Due to the suspension of my junior track season, I am missing an entire season of quality races and improvement that would bring me into senior cross-country season,” Jack said.
“Although I am still training on my own, it is not the same as training with the team,” he added. “I was looking forward to watching my teammates succeed and attempting to qualify for state. With four of the top five runners on the boys’ distance team being seniors…they are missing out on their final chance to improve and try to attain recognition from colleges and leave their mark on Mountain Pointe.”
His classmate Nico sympathizes with him, saying some of his friends who play sports “feel rather robbed of a dream they could have experienced with friends.
Alexa is president of the Desert Vista Community Counts Club, the school’s most popular non-athletic extracurricular activity, which pairs students with kids as mentors to second graders at Wilson Elementary School in downtown Phoenix.
“We were supposed to have our zoo trip with them the week we got back from spring break, but that got cancelled because of the virus,” Alexa said.
Then there is the separation from classmates and friends – and the realization that social media only can do so much to maintain valued connections.
“My frustrations caused by social distancing are mainly that I am unable to do any of the things I did before the virus,” said Jack.
“Simply driving around with friends, playing basketball at the park, and hanging out at Dairy Queen every weekend are things that I miss doing,” he added. “My family always goes on weekend trips, which are now cancelled as well. I miss just walking around with friends at school and practicing with the team.”
Alexa said, “I have been maintaining contact with friends at least online, but it’s difficult because it’s still not the same as spending time with them in person and not as fun.”
Jordan said that “as a senior, it is difficult to not be able to spend our last few months together physically.
“It has definitely taken a huge toll on all of us as I know many of my friends, including me, depend on each other for support and we are not properly able to do that at this time,” she said.
Alexa feels especially bad about her friends and classmates who are seniors.
She had been looking forward “to seeing all my senior friends walk across the stage in a cap and gown to receive their diploma, to take pictures with them, and see them for the last time.
“I never knew that the last time I saw some of the seniors would be the last time I see them before they go off to college, especially it’s hard to think that I might never see the ones again that are leaving to go to college out of state,” she said.
Given that she is missing out on prom and commencement, Jordan appreciates sentiments like that.
“I am a member of the student council and have been since I was a freshman and planning my senior prom has been something I was really looking forward to,” she said. “I am grateful I got to plan most of it, but it stings a little more knowing how much time we put into planning something that most likely will not happen. So, I am pretty upset about that.”
As for missing out on a formal graduation ceremony, Jordan said, “I’m honestly not sure what could replace something so monumental in every person’s life.”
Jordan hopes Horizon Honors will postpone a ceremony into summer, stating, “If there’s even a chance I can experience something close to it, I will be there.”
“It doesn’t feel real,” Jordan said. “With it being such a milestone in a young person’s life, it is just hard to believe I won’t get it, ever.
“It breaks my heart. I’ve watched countless of my friends and former teammates walk across the stage and throw their caps in the air and cried as they said goodbye. I never even got to say goodbye.”
