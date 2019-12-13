Suicides among Arizonans under 18 increased by 38 percent between 2017 and 2018, a recently released state report said.
The Arizona Child Fatality Review Program said boys comprised three-quarters of all suicide deaths and that half of all children and teens who took their lives were white and another 25 percent white Hispanics. It also reported that 68 percent of all child suicides involved boys and girls between 15 and 17 and that 44 percent of them involved a firearm in the household.
The report also said that family discord was the primary risk factor in suicides under 17. That accounted for 20 percent of all suicides involving teens and children, followed closely by a recent breakup with a boyfriend or girlfriend (18 percent), an argument with a parent (16 percent) and drug abuse (14 percent). Bullying was a risk factor in 10 percent of all child suicides.
But the report also noted, “For many of the child suicides, important information regarding risk factors was unknown or unavailable to review teams, even after law enforcement records were available.”
However, of those suicides where a risk factor was determined, signs of suicide and substance abuse were the two leading factors.
“There are ways to help children, youth, and their families strengthen protective factors and prevent suicide,” the report said.
“Some of these factors include seeking early treatment of effective clinical care for mental, physical and substance abuse issues; restricting access to lethal means of suicide; building strong family and support connections; gaining and retaining skills in problem solving, conflict resolution and stress management; having family, friends, and acquaintances taking any discussion of suicide seriously and seeking help.”
To curb the growing trend, the report recommended funding and training for schools, communities and clinical and behavioral health services providers on the prevention of suicide, bullying, and related behaviors, monitoring children and teens with known behavioral problems, enacting anti-bullying policies in all schools, educating families “about the consequences of family discord” and removing firearms from homes “where individuals are showing signs of mental health issues, depression, substance abuse or suicides.”
“Monitor your child’s social media for any talk about suicide and take immediateaction. Encourage social media organizations to develop opportunities to flag information that might indicate suicidal thinking and respond with crisis information resources,” the report said, calling for funding for “quality behavioral health and substance use assessment and treatment services for youth and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.