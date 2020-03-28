In normal times, scores of residents would be getting ready for one of the highlights on Ahwatukee social calendar – the Festival of Lights Wine, Beer & Culinary Festival.
The event – renamed this year with the addition of the word “culinary” – is one of a few ways that the all-volunteer Festival of Lights Committee has to raise money to keep the million white lights burning along Chandler Boulevard during the holiday season.
It also is one of the few community-wide celebrations in Ahwatukee that many residents look forward to each year.
But in this most abnormal of times – when other popular annual community events such as the Ahwatukee Easter Parade have already been scrubbed because of virus-related warnings about large gatherings – the reconstituted Festival of Light committee faces a particularly daunting challenge.
It is trying to solicit participation from restaurants and bars that are shuttered for an indefinite period of time, solicit silent auction items from those and other businesses that in many cases are barely surviving and hope that its tentatively rescheduled June 12 festival date won’t be canceled because the crisis hasn’t ended.
Long-time FOL President Janyce Hazlett retired after last year’s spring festival and the post-Thanksgiving Kick-Off Party leadership fell into the hands of a new board.
Members of that board are all local business owners and include Rafi Isaac, committee president and owner of South Mountain Films; Dawn Matesi, vice president/sponsorships and a Realtor and associate broker with United Brokers Group; Aaron Moeller, vice president/operations and co-owner of PostNet stores in Ahwatukee and Chandler along with his wife Janine Moeller, FOL board secretary.
Also on the FOL board are Karen Kruse, treasurer, owner of the bookkeeping firm Book Smart Solutions; Jeffri-Lynn Campbell, marketing director, owner of Blaze Experts branding firm; Deb Hoover, entertainment and silent auction coordinator and a semi-retired/part time substitute Kyrene teacher; and Christopher Kracht, beverage director and the enterprise effectiveness lead at Avnet.
Additionally, Ahwatukee public relations expert Jay Taylor is donating his services to the board.
Board members just two weeks ago had hoped that the 25th annual Wine Beer & Culinary Festival would go on as scheduled April 17 at Foothills Golf Club, the venue that hosted last year’s event.
And while the rapid series of events in the rapidly advancing virus changed that plan, the board still confronts the same challenges of putting together that event before it has to switch its attention to the more challenging feat of organizing the Kick-Off Party for the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Isaac took on leadership of the board out of a fondness for the Chandler Boulevard lights that he had developed before he was even living in Ahwatukee.
“I was actually living in Chandler,” he recalled during an interview AFN conducted with the board two weeks ago. “I just loved seeing the lights and I did a little research on how does this happen. When I found out it was a nonprofit group, I just reached out and said, ‘Hey, I’d love to help if you need any help.’”
Not everyone on the board lives in Ahwatukee.
Marketing pro Jeffri-Lynn Campbell, who moved to the Valley five years ago, lives in Tempe but was attracted to the Festival of Lights because “I was looking for a sense of community.”
I do marketing,” she added, and when Isaac and others on the board said they needed help, she jumped in because “I’m an event junkie.”
An Ahwatukee resident since about two years ago, Isaac has taken on a number of responsibilities involving obtaining the city permits and services necessary for the Kick-Off Party as well as the operation of the light display itself.
But he has a lot of muscle behind him in the form of his board colleagues when it comes to the myriad tasks involved in pulling off the Wine, Beer & Culinary Festival and the Kick-Off Party.
And all of them are bound together by a community spirit that began with a love of the holiday lights on Chandler Boulevard – and extends to keeping alive the events that bring Ahwatukee residents and business owners together.
“I miss Red, White and Boom!” Isaac explained, referring to the July 4 event that the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce had sponsored through 2016.
“I think that that was a huge blunder that it was canceled,” he said. “Even living in Chandler, I came to that every year. The fact that that’s gone and will never come back scares me. And I would hate to see that happen to the lights because what I have noticed is when things go away, they never come back.”
The new board members have taken a methodical approach toward developing a base of information that future boards will be able to follow, Isaac said.
To do that, members had to debrief former FOL leaders because “a lot of it was locked in their heads, in their collective heads,” he explained.
Dawn Matesi added, “We’ve made it systematic a little bit. Then we’ve automated the processes with the new website because I think all of us have a lot of the same philosophies on how we all are business owners and we know how things should be run.”
Stressing the board’s actions are not a veiled criticism of their predecessors because “they did an awesome job,” Matesi said the group wants to “be more intentional” in terms of identifying what it needs to raise and “what is working and what wasn’t working.”
“We’re going to try to make it easier so that as people come and go” on future boards, the event “can grow and be more streamlined and less stressful” to the people who make it happen,” she added.
Where the Wine, Beer & Culinary Festival is concerned, board members also have each focused on one area of expertise so that no one suffered from burnout trying to do too much – or get frustrated trying to accomplish things in an area where they had no basic expertise.
The board established an office at 4435 E. Chandler Blvd., while their website, folaz.org, remains a primary place where residents can connect with it.
The board also has been working on various refinements to the event itself.
First was the name change, which elevated the role food plays in the event.
In addition, the board began bundling business donations so that there will be fewer but better auction items to bid on.
And the wine pull also is being elevated, partly because it’s been a popular part of past festivals.
Board members are working on getting more bottles of wine – and more expensive ones – partly by promising sponsors their business cards will be attached to every bottle.
They also are adding a photo booth and tasting classes.
Additionally, they are promising businesses more exposure for their sponsorships.
“We’re giving them more in return for their sponsorship because they’re getting social media coverage before and after,” Moeller said. “They’re not just on the poster and all of that, but they’ll also be in the email list that goes out to the people to volunteer when we thank them…So the marketing effort has been concerted.
“It’s more of a campaign now around all of those touch points and all of the stakeholders versus just, ‘Hey, this is good for the community, come on out,’” she said, adding:
“We’re trying to make it into something that has a two-way engagement with the community.”
At a time when social distancing is the operating word, such engagement may seem an impossible goal.
But the board so far is determined, barring a continuation of the ban on large gatherings that extends into summer, on pulling off the Wine, Beer and Culinary Festival before Independence Day, since the far larger Kick-Off Party will require months of planning and preparation.
To help, people can email info@folaz.org or call 623-349-7985.
