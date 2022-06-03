Hearing set for August in Club West Course case

A Superior Court judge has set an Aug. 31 hearing on a request by Club West Golf Course owner The Edge and Shea Homes to dismiss a bid by a homeowners group to forever ban houses form being built on any part of the site.
But there may be a snag with the date set by Judge Margaret Mahoney because court sources said she is slated to retire before then and the judge who is scheduled to pick up her caseload once worked at the firm representing The Edge.
That would mean either her replacement, Judge Scott Blaney, may recuse himself or the lawyers for the Club West Conservancy may ask him to bow out of the case.
The Conservancy in December asked that Shea be precluded from changing the course’s Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions – which its attorney Francis Slavin contends “restricts the Golf Course Property to use as a golf course, driving range, recreational facilities related thereto, a golf pro shop and club house facility.”
The suit also asks that The Edge “be permanently enjoined from taking any act in furtherance of developing the golf course property for residential or other non-golf course related purposes” and asserts it is legally bound to use the site only for golf.
And it asserts that Shea Homes doesn’t even own the declarant rights to the golf course because it never signed an agreement to acquire them when it bought out the original developer of Club West.
The four partners who comprise The Edge bought the course from Wilson Gee in 2019 for a reported $750,000 about a year after he had taken the property back from a would-be owner who had restored the site but then fell behind on city Water Services Department bills totaling more than $160,000.
Gee closed the course in 2016, saying he could no longer afford the cost of city potable water that at the time had risen to more than $750,000.
The Edge in January 2020 introduced a plan to restore the course and build a new clubhouse. But the owners said the only way that restoration could occur would be by selling three pieces of the course to Taylor Morrison for the construction of 164 single- and two-story houses.
That infuriated many of the approximate 350 homeowners who paid premium lot prices of $60,000 to $80,000 to be next to the course. And as controversy rippled through the 2,700-home Club West community, Taylor Morrison pulled out of its deal with The Edge.
The Edge and a related entity, Community Land Solutions, then reached out to the community for ideas on turning the site into a park, though they did not indicate how the conversion and ongoing maintenance would be paid for.
The Conservancy comprises homeowners who formed the nonprofit to fight any effort to build houses on the site, saying homes obstructed the mountain and desert views of many homeowners, particularly those with homes along the course’s perimeter.
Edge attorney Daniel Dowd calls the lawsuit ”fundamentally flawed” and “unsalvageable” as well as waste of court time and resources.
In a motion to dismiss joined by Shea Homes, Dowd said the Conservancy is seeking a resolution of an issue that doesn’t exist and that Shea Homes is indeed owner of the declarant rights that set out how the course can be used.
“CWC has not identified any specific damage or imminent harm that its members will suffer if declaratory relief is not entered,” Dowd wrote, adding “CDC’s believe that The Edge might – at some future date – build homes on the property that might somehow harm CWC members is speculative.”
Dowd also argues that the central point of the lawsuit is fiction – namely that the golf course was promised in perpetuity to homeowners.
He says the Master CC&Rs – which govern the entire Club West Community except for the course – “expressly disclaimed any rights related to that possible use.”
Dowd quotes a disclaimer in the Master CC&Rs that says “no owner or occupant shall have any ownership interest in any such course.” That disclaimer also states in part:
“All persons including all owners, are hereby advised that no representations or warranties have been made or are made by declarant or any other person with regard to the continuing ownership, operation or configuration of, or right to use, any golf course within, near or adjacent to the residential property, whether depicted on the Master Development Plan or any other land use plan, sales brochure or other marketing display or plat.”
