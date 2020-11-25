With a new spike in COVID-19 cases, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the Democratic mayors of three other Arizona cities renewed their demand Friday that Gov. Doug Ducey impose a statewide mask mandate – even though they concede that their police are not enforcing their own local orders.
In an online press briefing, the mayors also said they want a mandatory 14-day quarantine of people who visit the state or proof of a negative test for COVID-19. The only exception would be for those who produce a negative test for the virus.
But the governor’s chief of staff said there’s nothing new in their arguments. And Daniel Scarpinato said his boss sees no reason to back away from his belief that the best way to get people to mask up is through messaging on their importance and securing voluntary compliance.
Whether that message is working, however, is in serious question.
The Department of Health Services reported on Nov. 20 there 4,471 new cases of infection from the coronavirus – half of them in Maricopa County.
That compares with a peak of 5,450 at the end of June, when Ducey imposed new restrictions on business and fewer than 600 a day in September before the new upswing. There also were 43 deaths reported, bringing the statewide tally to 6,427.
Meanwhile, a separate metric shows that the rate of spread in Arizona continues to rise. The Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation predicts that, absent some change in policies – whether masks or other restrictions – the demand for beds in intensive-care units will exceed capacity sometime this coming month.
At a Nov. 18 press event, the governor noted that officials in some communities, facing local opposition, have opted not to impose mask mandate or have repealed the ones that were in place. That sort of controversy, the governor said, doesn’t help build compliance.
“What I want to avoid is some of the division and politics that have happened around this issue,’’ Ducey said, saying he prefers “participation and cooperation.’’
Gallego conceded that the issue of curbing the virus may be less tied to people wearing masks in public than other forms of transmission. She said there is an issue of spread in “small groups of people who know each other, including family members.
“It is not going to be possible to have enforcement at people’s homes if they are having big Thanksgivings in their dining room,’’ she said.
Gallego said her own city’s police department has had “hundreds of educational contacts with our residents talking about the importance of masks.’’
“We believe that arresting people and putting them in jail -- that would be one of the most likely areas for transmission -- is not the way to get through this,’’ she said.
The issue of mandatory testing of new arrivals goes a step beyond the directive by Ducey on Wednesday for the state health department to set up sites at Sky Harbor, Tucson International and Phoenix Gateway airports where people can get free saliva testing and results within 48 hours.
The governor said that anyone who tests positive would be expected to self-quarantine.
Scarpinato said Ducey believes that if free testing is convenient and the results come back positive that visitors will voluntarily agree to remain away from others.
“We know that people want to get tested, we know that people want to act responsibly,’’ Scarpinato said.
He also suggested the mayors were being intellectually dishonest in pushing the importance of a quarantine, noting that when Ducey issued his April order, he got kickback from Phoenix.
An aide to Gallego insisted that the Federal Aviation Agency prohibits airport employees from participating in this kind of public health screening.
That even includes making an announcement to arriving passengers that they must quarantine themselves and cannot simply leave the airport to go out and do what they want.
