Worrisome trends about an increase in COVID-19 cases in Arizona were noted by a prominent Valley health expert and an organization that tracks cases in the state’s 15 counties.
Joshua LaBaer, executive director of Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute, said last week the rise in COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks is reminiscent of early summer conditions that preceded a spike in cases and rollback of measures to reopen businesses.
“This is a moment to sort of stop and take measure and think hard about: What can we do to prevent this?” he said.
Meanwhile, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicted an escalating increase in deaths beginning next month if the state imposes no new restrictions and said the effective “reproduction rate’’ of the virus in Arizona is at 1.14, its highest point since early June.
Data for Ahwatukee’s three ZIP codes posted by the county health department on Oct. 15 showed an abrupt shift, particularly in 85045.
Two weeks ago, all three benchmarks for 85045 were in the category signifying minimal virus spread. But last week, cases per 100,000 people jumped from 0 the previous week to 61.27.
On the other hand, that metric for Ahwatukee’s other two ZIP codes dropped a bit – from 50.17 to 44.6 in 85048 and from 40.89 to 33.68 in 85044 in health department postings from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15. The data are 12 days old when they are posted..
The other two benchmarks for all three ZIP codes – positive new test results and the percentage of hospital visits with COVID-19 symptoms – remained well within the minimal virus spread category.
Arizona dropped into negative numbers in June after Gov. Doug Ducey reimposed some of the restrictions he had allowed to expire the month before, but he has already said he would not impose new restrictions if the numbers should spike.
The state Department of Health Services is reporting an upswing in the past month in the number of patients in intensive-care units of Arizona hospitals who have with COVID-like symptoms.
And the outlook unless something changes is not good.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects that the number of daily deaths, which has been on a declining trend since the beginning of August, is likely to start rising again by the end of the month based on current projections.
But IHME contends that could be sharply tempered if the state were to impose a universal requirement for people to wear masks.
By Christmas, for example, the report says Arizona will have an average of more than 31 deaths a day using current practices. But a statewide requirement for everyone to wear a mask, it says, would cut that to fewer than 15.
Gubernatorial press aide Patrick Ptak said no one should be alarmed by the figures.
“We’ve been clear that as schools resume and businesses begin operations again, we should expect a rise in cases,’’ he said, noting other states are seeing a resurgence of the virus.
Steve Elliott, spokesman for the Department of Health Services, acknowledged that the “dashboard’’ of issues his agency monitors, things like cases, deaths and hospital admissions, “has shown an uptick in statewide cases in recent weeks.’’
“It serves as an important reminder that COVID-19 remains active in communities,’’ Elliott said. “And that this is no time to let our guard down.’’
Ptak said the Ducey administration sees no reason for restrictions.
He said Arizona is in a much better situation now, with businesses like restaurants that were allowed to reopen now operating at reduced capacity and customers required to wear face masks. Ptak said large gatherings remain prohibited, though that does not apply to political rallies.
And the governor himself has said repeatedly he won’t reimpose any restrictions even if the infection rate goes up.
“Arizona’s economy is open, Arizona’s educational institutions are open, Arizona’s tourism institutions are open,’’ he said three weeks ago. “The expectation is they are going to remain open.’’
As to that rising reproductive rate for the virus, commonly referred to as “R-naught,’’ Elliott said his agency does monitor that statistic. But the decisions being made by the health department are not tied to it, saying that the modeling used by Rt Live is “sensitive to days with high reports of cases or low lab numbers’’ and “may not provide the full picture when comparing to all data.’’
“Our response will be based on an uptick in the metrics on our dashboard,’’ Elliott said, which measures things like new cases, daily deaths and hospital admissions.
But how important those reproduction rate numbers are to the Ducey administration appears to be based on whether they tell the story the governor and his staff want to convey.
On Sept. 1, for example, Ptak tweeted out “BREAKING: Arizona’s r-naught has dropped to being the lowest in the nation again at 0.81.’’
Now Arizona has the tenth highest reproductive rate in the country.
The change in Ducey’s staff publicizing the rising rate did not escape Will Humble, the executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association. He said the governor wants to use those numbers for PR purposes only when they are low.
“And then it’s like CIA data when it’s 1.2,’’ said Humble, a former state health director.
Humble said health officials also need to look at things like the percent of tests coming back positive, hospitalizations and even the number of visits to emergency rooms of people with COVID-like symptoms.
He said monitoring hospital capacity, as does the health department, simply “shows you where you are.’’
“But the Rt can forecast what might be happening in terms of hospitalizations in the coming days and weeks,’’ Humble said.
LaBaer foresees “a path headed toward exponential growth.”
“The tricky thing about exponential growth is that it doesn’t look like it’s growing very fast at first,” he said. “The numbers day over day don’t look like they’re big changes. But then all of a sudden, it really can take off. And so I am concerned.”
As of Oct. 1, no county in the state remained in the “substantial” transmission category, meaning restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and other businesses could begin reopening.
“The choices Arizonans have made in the interest of public health have gotten us to this milestone,” Dr. Cara Christ, director of the state health department, said at the time.
But there must be a balance between public policy and personal responsibility, LaBaer said, urging anyone in a public-facing job or who interacts with new people to get tested on a regular basis.
“We’re still not testing enough,” he said. “People are just not showing up.”
LaBaer noted that things might only get worse with Halloween weeks away, followed by Thanksgiving and the December holidays of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.
He advises parents to proceed with caution if they plan to allow their children to trick or treat. He recommends wearing masks that cover nose and mouth, avoiding big groups of people and wiping off candy wrappers before the kiddos dig in.
Traditional trick-or-treating and indoor parties have been designated as high-risk activities by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
LaBaer said upcoming holiday parties should be kept small and restricted to immediate family, noting that larger gatherings have been found to be COVID-19 “super-spreaders.”
If events can’t be kept small, he recommends mask-wearing, social distancing and testing before the event to ensure safety.
“We have to really be thoughtful about gatherings of people,” LaBaer said. “It’s just not good right now to bring a lot of people together, and if people are coming together, they really need to be wearing masks and maintaining distancing.”
Capitol Media Services and Cronkite News contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.