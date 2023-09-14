Data dive measures Kyrene student progress

Unlike some of their East Valley counterparts both school districts serving Ahwatukee in recent months have been publicly releasing and discussing data on students’ academic performance.
And for the second time in less than three months, Kyrene officials at the Aug. 29 governing board meeting looked at another set of data reflecting both student performance as well as issues related to discipline and attendance.
Following up on their June presentation of AZMerit scores, district administrators and the board took a deep dive into 2022-23 results of DIBELS tests, which examine students’ literacy skills as well as the district’s progress in meeting four goals for the end of the 2027-28 school year.
Other data also was part of the board study session’s focus, including the results of student surveys.
An acronym for “Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills,” DIBELS assesses “the acquisition of literacy skills,” according to its website.
“They are designed to be short (one minute) fluency measures that can be used to regularly detect risk and monitor the development of early literacy and early reading skills in kindergarten through eighth grade,” DIBELS states.
The district’s four goals for the end of the 2027-28 school year and officials’ progress report on meeting them are:
• 85% of students in kindergarten through third grade will achieve DIBELS literacy benchmarks. Last school year, 74% of students met them.
• At least 70% of students will pass or be on track to pass state English Language Arts and math tests. Last school year, 57% of students did.
• Surveys of students in grades 6-8 will show at least a 10% increase in their sense of belonging. Surveys for 2022-23 showed 39% of those students expressed a sense of belonging. The highest percentages were among students in Kyrene Digital Academy (72%) and Kyrene Traditional Academy (68%).
The huge swath of data marked the administration’s first step in a more frequent reporting system on Kyrene’s progress toward achieving its strategic goals.
The data also helps administrators assess students’ overall recovery from the learning loss caused by the pandemic and campus closures.
Superintendent Laura Toenjes said the board will get three data dumps during the school year so the public and the board are better informed on student progress.
Administrators and teachers also use the data to identify and address student performance issues more quickly.
“To get it in front of you as close as possible to real time, we still have to plan it from right after the assessment data is available,” Toenjes told the board.
“We don’t hold the data up for our schools and our leaders to make decisions and work it it,” she continued. “We want them moving on and using the data as quickly as possible.”
The data, all available on the district’s website, Kyrene.org, showed a wide disparity in early literacy among individual schools as well as grade levels.
For example, only half of Estrella elementary kindergarteners met or exceeded benchmarks while that percentage was 91% for those in Sienna and Kyrene Digital Academy.
District-wide, 43% of all kindergarten students exceeded literacy benchmarks and 31% met them.
The highest percentage of first graders who met or surpassed early literacy benchmarks was 97% at Kyrene de la Mirada Leadership Academy. The district-wide results for that grade showed 30% of first graders met the benchmarks and 48% exceeded them.
Half of all third graders in the district exceeded their literacy benchmarks and another 21% met them.
Among individual Kyrene schools, the highest percentage of third graders who met or exceeded literacy benchmarks was at Monte Vista, where 80% exceeded them and another 12% met them.
The lowest percentage for that grade was at Lomas, where 51% met or achieved literacy benchmarks.
Toenjes said that the disparity in such results underscores “the reality in a system that just doesn’t have enough resources.”
“There are gaps in what we’re able to do for a couple of years in some areas,” she said.
“We’re trying everything we can,” she said, later adding that “there’s not enough specialists” for all the students who could use the help.
On overall academic progress, 60% of all Kyrene students districtwide were recorded as proficient or highly proficient in combined math and English Language Arts testing.
Measured another way, 57% of all students showed academic progress – well below the district’s longer range goal of having that figure at 70% by the end of the 2027-28 school year.
Among individual schools, the percentage varied widely, with Monte Vista having the highest at 70% and Ninos the lowest at 43%. Lagos and Lomas were the only two other elementary schools where academic progress was under 50%.
Seven elementary schools had an academic progress score of 60% to 66%: Cielo (66%), Estrella (62%), Mirada Leadership Academy (62%), Norte Dual Language Academy (61%), Paloma Arts Integration Academy (61%) Kyrene Traditional Academy (62%) and Manitas (64%).
All six middle schools had academic progress percentages ranging between 54% and 58%.
