Ahwatukee Lakes homeowners complain of algae, scum

Some homeowners along one of the lakes at the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course hope that the current court fight over the site’s restoration will remove algae and scum that has persisted for more than a month.
Neighbors say the algae has remained on the lake near S. 41st Place and some are worried about mosquito-borne illnesses, especially West Nile Virus.
One neighbor said she’s been diagnosed with three lung nodules and because she has never smoked, wonders if they are related to “all the chemicals they put in my lake as you could smell them and the whole bottom and perimeter of lake was a rusty color.”
Additionally, some people who live in the Lakes neighborhood have suffered from West Nile Virus, although no cases have been tied to the lakes or even the community.
Tim Barnes, the lawyer for two Lakes homeowners who have waged a legal battle since 2014 over the 2013 closure of the 18-hole executive course, is asking a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to impose a $2 million sanction on course owner ALCR over its restoration.
In papers filed three weeks ago, Barnes alleged that ALCR had not fully complied with directives by two different judges that detailed what should be restored.
Barnes’ petition doesn’t mention the algae but does list “lake beds uncleaned, unsealed or abandoned” as one of the conditions ALCR has allegedly failed to address. The petition also cites ALCR’s failure to rebuild the clubhouse that was destroyed in an unsolved arson in August 2016 and the condition of various paths and at least one bridge.
A judge in December 2020 ordered ALCR to have the Lakes fully restored and open for play by Sept. 1, 2022.
But a different judge granted an extension to mid-October after the special master said more time was needed for newly planted Bermuda grass to get better rooted and for the underlying rye grass to mature.
No hearing date has yet been filed on Barnes because Judge Melissa. Julian has extended the deadline for ALCR’s reply to the sanctions request.
