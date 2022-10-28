ARC assessment hike angers some homeowners

Some of the 1,628 homeowners in the Ahwatukee Recreation Center homeowners association are fuming over a 9.94% increase in their annual dues, contending it adversely impacts residents on fixed incomes.
Critics have taken to social media condemning the dues hike, saying they had no warning it was coming. The increase for homeowners amounts to $64, bringing their annual assessment to $710.
HOA Board President Andy Wangstad said the increase is needed to help fund expansion of ARC’s physical fitness services and that he had been warning homeowners in monthly newsletters for the last two months that an increase was coming.
Minutes of the HOA’s board meetings show an increase had been discussed as early as January. “An assessment increase that the board can approve without taking it to the membership is 10% for capital improvements,” the minutes for its Jan. 13 meeting state.
The minutes for its July 14 meeting show that one woman wrote theboard and said “There is some concern among members about the 10% increase in the assessment. With today’s economy, many people are worried about making the increased payments. She asked when people come to the board with concerns please listen and be sympathetic to their issues.”
According to those minutes, that provoked a discussion on whether the board should create a nonprofit foundation “that members could donate to also receive help from when needed.” Subsequent meeting minutes do not indicate whether the idea was further discussed.
Further fueling residents’ furor is a
proposed revision of the HOA’s articles of incorporation. The board has scheduled a meeting to explain those revisions at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the main hall.
The HOA also is in the middle of an all-mail election for two board seats and will determine if homeowners accept the revised articles of incorporation. Ballots must be turned in by 4 p.m. Nov. 7 and the board will disclose the results at 6:30 p.m. the same day.
Some long-time residents like Madelyn Israel are wondering why the articles of incorporation are being changed and why one of those changes involves the elimination of a $250,000 cap on any borrowing.
Wangstad told AFN, “I was surprised to see that (cap) removed.”
He said the board has never borrowed any money and any ove to take a loan would be subject to a vote by members anyway.
“As far as I am concerned, that can be put back into the articles of incorporation next year,” he said, adding that most of the revisions are needed because the document has not been revised since it was first approved in 1974.
Israel, 87, is most upset about the assessment increase, saying it was done “in secret” and that she was upset by Wangstad’s reminders to some members that Social Security recipients are getting an 8.7% bump for 2023.
“I just got my new premium for my Medicare supplement and that’s going up,” she said. “And the 8.7% increase in Social Security – that’s mostly gone to the supermarket.”
Added homeowner Janice Hecht: “Not everyone living here is on Social Security and I wonder how many of the working people got an 8.7% salary increase
this year.”
She also contended that the board did little to advertise the assessment increase when it held its meeting to adopt next year’s budget.
Wangstad said that the assessment is needed so the board can prepare an expansion of its gym facilities.
“It boils down to the fact that we need space for our most popular use – fitness classes such as tai chi, yoga and Zumba,” he said.
“As younger people join, this is what they want,” he continued, adding that the board should have been adding a 1% increase in each of the last 10 years to build up enough money for the expansion.
“So we’re doing a larger bump this year, but it still doesn’t equal inflation,” he said. Board minutes show that discussion of the ARC’s 2023 budget was delayed in July until the following month “to give members the opportunity to look at the proposed budget more closely.”
The minutes – which all members can access online – also show the budget wasn’t approved until Sept. 15, when there also was a discussion of a physical fitness building.
Noting constriuction “couldn’t feasibly start until the beginning of 2024 at the very earliest,” the Sept. 15 minutes also state, “A very basic building, no bathrooms, just to use for fitness could possibly be done for $700,000.”
Scheduled to mark its 50th anniversary next March, the ARC is a 55+ sub-association of the sprawling Ahwatukee Board of Management, which assesses its own annual dues on homeowners.
The ARC is home to 28 craft clubs, a nonprofit that sends packages to overseas troops, and Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64. It also makes social memberships available to non-residents over 55 who pay a higher annual fee but have no voting rights.
The HOA also offers a swimming pool, tennis and pickleball courts, billiards tables, and even a gift shop to members.
With a. staff of 17, it runs on a budget that totals $1.14 million this year, and has a reserve fund of more than $1.35 million used for repairs and other capital costs.
“It would be fun to do a comparison with other recreation centers,” Wangstad said. “At first glance, we’re by far the least expensive. But it’s tough to compare.”
When the ARC was formed in 1973, he said, the late Randall Presley “had three markets in mind: families, adults-only and a retirement community” because “the three housing types would provide more diversity than existed in Sun City.” Presley, who died 10 years ago, laid the foundation for Ahwatukee.
The ARC’s retirement homes “were tied to an activities center that provided a place for retirees to gather, swim and have activities. All the retirement homes belong to the center as specified in their deeds,” Wangstad said.
“Today, the Ahwatukee Recreation Center has a beautiful facility, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, complete woodworking shop as well as stained glass, jewelry, quilting, ceramics and much more, including social groups to sing, play cards and games,” he continued.
Wangstad also stressed that as it approaches its half-century since it was built, the ARC buildings are aging.
“The reserve fund is well funded, which will replace assets as they wear out,” he said. “Unfortunately, the fitness classes are very popular and were moved to the Main Hall during the pandemic as the aerobics room is small and has poor ventilation.
“Even though we have funding to replace existing assets, we haven’t raised our annual dues more than inflation so that we have little for a new structure.”
Minutes for the HOA board’s meetings show a continuing concern about comnditions of Building B.
Wangstad also said assessment increases are “normally just included in the budget and not announced.”
“But this was larger than our recent increases so we’ve been talking about it in our newsletter, the ARC Life,” he continued. “If you compare it to Social Security, it’s about $5 a month.”
Wangstad acknowledged the criticism the increase has generated, stating, “There is always a faction that opposes any effort to improve the facility, and they’ve been vocal recently.
“We have never gone into debt to finance any improvement – and have no intentions to do so – and feel that this increase will give us a strong financial position to provide what our active members are asking for.”
Hecht countered, “Some of the members are over the age of 75 and not that interested in exercising, therefore there should be plenty of room for those who may attend.”
She said the board should make the non-resident ARC members bear the larger share of the annual assessment increase.
On social media, some residents complained that during the height of the pandemic, many of the ASRC’s amenities were closed. “None of us got some monies back,” one commenter wrote, “but for sure we had to pay.”
Critics also have been urging residents to vote against the proposed revisions to the articles of incorporation. Those revisions also have been discussed at several board meetings this year.
Other residents have been less harsh about the board, urging residents to propose ways of saving money instead.
“You complain about the price increase but what are you doing to help the ARC save money?” one wrote. “Health insurance costs are going up for the ARC as well as utilities and maintenance costs. Pitch in to help cut costs, ask what you can do!”
Meanwhile, Hecht hopes homeowners are paying attention to the ongoing election, which is not beign conducted online.
“A 5x7” white envelope was sent to our homes with a return address showing Ahwatukee Recreational Center,” she said, stating she hopes residents will “open and read the materials and vote and return it in the envelope provided or drop it off inside the ARC lobby.”
