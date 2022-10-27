Bigger and better Lights Kick-Off Party is coming

One of the staples of Ahwatukee’s social calendar that appeared all but dead is coming back next month after a two-year hiatus with a different date and vendor focus – but still loaded with the elements that made it a festive occasion for more than two decades.
For the 25th time, the Ahwatukee Festival of Lights Kick-Off Party will be held 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 19 at Desert Foothills Park, 1010 E Marketplace Way.
Some major tweaks have been made to the party – which provides some of the funds for the holiday lights that will be switched in the next week or so on the Chandler Boulevard medians between Desert Foothills Parkway and 24th Street.
Instead of being held the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend, the event will be held the Saturday before the holiday.
And there will be more local artisans and crafters selling their wares – and potential holiday gifts – instead of window installers and healthcare providers handing out flyers and brochures.
But other traditional features of the Kick-Off Party are not only returning but promise to be bigger than ever, according to Festival of Lights Committee President Raphael Isaac and committee marketing specialist Morgan Vanderwall.
“The tavern is going to be larger area this year and we have live music and performances all day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” Vanderwall said, adding a new Candy Cane Lane will offer more than 30 inflatables for kids.
“We really want to encourage people from the community to come down, bring their chairs, bring their picnic blanket,” she said.
The party provides a financial boost to the increasingly expensive lights display, which is now run by the Foothills Community Association.
The HOA spends at least in $50,000 and the Club West Community Association kicks in $25,000 for all the expense involved in setting up and tearing down the lights display – as well as the electric bill.
But the HOAs’ generosity goes only so far in covering total costs that in the past have exceeded $125,000 – and that are projected to increase by what Isaac said will be “probably a good 15% or more.”
Some of that cost was defrayed by donations by local businesses and individuals over the summer.
The FOL Committee comprises local business owners who were determined to keep the lights tradition alive.
The display was started by homebuilder Del Webb as a marketing tool to attract homebuyers to The Foothills and was picked up by a small group of residents when the company was prepared to pull the plug. Those residents formed the nonprofit Festival of Lights Committee in 1995 to keep the lights burning bright.
The committee raises a portion of the funds for the display with the adults-only Beer and Wine Festival, which Isaac said was a big hit this year – and revived the nearly DOA party..
Two years ago, Isaac had held out little hope for party’s return, especially after city officials preventing large gatherings in city parks because of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
But the committee persevered, buoyed by this year’s Bear and Wine Festival success.
“The response from the Ahwatukee community has been resounding with positivity,” Isaac said. “With the two year hiatus, many feared we would not be back for 2022. After our very successful Beer and Wine Festival this summer, there was renewed hope and the feedback we have received since announcing just a few weeks ago has been incredible.”
“The Kickoff Party is an event that our Ahwatukee community looks forward to attending every year,” he added. “Reading last year’s headlines about never returning was a hard pill for all of us to swallow and being a small community, we never want to see any of our large events go away.
“Everyone is chomping at the bit to get out, back to normalcy and we are so happy to be back. In addition to the community support, these events not only help fund our amazing light display along Chandler Bouelvard and provide entertainment and a sense of community pride for thousands of people in the area, but we are also here for a larger reason. It’s important to remember the purpose behind our two signature events – which is to help provide thousands of dollars in contributions to locally focused charities.”
The committee hopes two big changes from previous Kick-Off Parties will draw even bigger crowds than the past events.
“The event is a week earlier than it has been in the past – which we were a bit nervous about. But it seems that many more local families and businesses will be able to participate this year since it is not over the Thanksgiving holiday,” Issac explained.
Plus, he hopes it will be easier to attract volunteers – the group needs them as well as more sponsors for the Kick-Off Party – because people and businesses won’t be as distracted by the approaching Christmas and Hanukkah holiday shopping season.
“We found a lot of vendors are able to participate now because it is not on a Thanksgiving weekend,” he said. “A lot of our community members that have reached out on Facebook are super-excited.”
The other big change is the broader focus on artisans and crafters.
“We decided to try to have more arts and crafts vendors,” Isaac said. “We wanted people to be able to sell honeys, jewelry and wreaths – more of an arts and crafts feel – and get away from just having a booth with a dental office that’s just going to be handing out brochures or trying to get people to sign up. We got a lot of feedback from people who just didn’t like that and felt that there were some pushy salespeople at those booths. And that’s not the flavor that we were going for. “
In addition, the event will feature an updated Santa’s Village with photo shoots of old Saint Nick and families available from noon-5 p.m.
The beer garden – sponsored by WCKD Brewery of Ahwatukee – will have a more “sports bar feel” with TVs for college football games, craft food and beer from WCKD, a variety of wines from different regions curated by a local sommelier, champagne and seltzers. Drink tickets will be $7, or 3 for $20.
Food Truck Lane will include Hot Bamboo, Chick-fil-A, Cuties Lemonade, Paradise Brothers Funnel Cakes, Mini Donuts and Treats, Pita Jungle, Water and Ice Ahwatukee, I Dream of Weenies and Dominos.
“The entertainment stage will also be a main focus this year including quality headlining live music from local bands,” Vanderwall said.
Community performances will be offered 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,, followed by live music until 10 p.m. with a DJ and local bands Lil’ Debbie Band and Calico.
The FOL Committee is still seeking volunteers, sponsors, marketplace vendors and classic car entries.
The gorup is also still seeking a charity partner for the 2022 Kick-off Party.
Charities that want to partner with the Festival of Lights Committee must be registered 501c3 nonprofits.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, Oct. 31. The application form can be completed online at folaz.org.
Sponsors for the 2022 Festival of Lights Kick-off Party include: San Tan Ford, WCKD Brewery, Safeway, PostNet, Canopy Mortgage, Realtor Dawn Matesi, Big O Tires, Buessing, Blaze Media, Vanderwall PR, Annette Holmes and AFN.
