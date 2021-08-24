Come fall, the intensified work on the I-10 Broadway Curve project won’t be the only challenge Ahwatukee motorists will be facing.
Phoenix will be widening 48th Street from Baseline Road to South Pointe Parkway to allow for the installation of sidewalks and new bicycle lanes.
The city Street Transportation Department sums up the work on the nearly year-long project this way:
“The west side of 48th Street will have new curb and gutter and sidewalks along the length of the project. A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Baseline Road. This project will also install a new storm drain system and reconstruct the existing pavement.”
Ironically, that section of 48th Street is a private road – something that department spokeswoman Heather Murphy said “is somewhat unusual, but it was constructed by the developer to facilitate access into and out of the office park development that’s in there and it was just never passed over to the city.”
The city has made an agreement with Charles Schwab & Co. and the Pointe South Mountain Business Park Association to upgrade it and make that segment a public street.
The project also will include new bicycle lanes extending from those north of Baseline Road.
When the project actually begins is uncertain because utility lines must be relocated and there are rights of way that still need to be acquired.
The city also has to bid out a contract for the work, though the estimated project cost for property acquisition and construction is $6 million.
Murphy conceded that motorists trying to avoid any work on I-10 by using 48th could be in for a hassle, though she said, “We will do our level best to minimize the inconvenience to drivers especially knowing that the Broadway Curve project is going to be underway in some of the same timeline.”
She said that while the city has estimated it will take 200 work days to complete the work, that timeline could be impacted by weather and other unforeseen developments, so that pegging its length at a year would not be inaccurate.
But she added that because it’s a widening project rather than a total street reconstruction, efforts will be made to maintain traffic flow, however restricted that might end up becoming.
“Unlike a reconstruction project where you’re actively doing work in all the intersections and stuff like that, this is a widening project,” Murphy said.
“So there are not at this moment any anticipated plans for full closures. There will be a traffic control plan established by the contractor that gets the job.”
“We will carefully view that traffic control plan, as we do all of them because we have competing priorities and the Broadway Curve project is, of course, a major project that is going to be disruptive to probably all our lives.”
Speaking of the Broadway Curve project, another round of weekend hassles await I-10 motorists as crews continue to scrape asphalt from segments of the highway that will be impacted by the nearly four-year work.
Westbound I-10 between SR 143 and 24th Street will be closed, as well the southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 and I-10 westbound ramps at Broadway Road and 40th and 32nd streets.
Westbound I-10 drivers will have to exit onto northbound SR 143 and access westbound Red Mountain Freeway to pick up with the open westbound I-10 lanes again.
During the weekend of Aug. 27-30, eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and SR 51. A slew of on ramps will be closed at Seventh, Jefferson, 24th, 32nd and 40th streets and Broadway and Buckeye roads.
Eastbound I-10 drivers will have to head east on the Red Mountain Freeway, take southbound Loop 101 and get on westbound 60 to get back to I-10.
ADOT has mobile apps that people can download on the App Store at rb.gy/gnpzao or on Google Play at rb.gy/smi4u9 for updates on closures. They also can find information at i10broadwaycurve.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.