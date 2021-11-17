One of the four owners of the Club West Golf Course said he and his partners will seek talks with the Foothills Club West Association Board now that a judge has ended the impasse in a lawsuit filed against the HOA.
Superior Court Judge Joan Sinclair ended the 18-month-old suit by finalizing a Superior Court commissioner’s ruling that the old HOA board improperly assumed the declarant rights over the 160-acre site.
She reiterated Commissioner Andrew Russell’s ruling, stating the HOA board “has no legal right or authority to accept the assignment of declarant rights or to act as the declarant” without the approval of 75 percent of Club West’s 2,600 homeowners.
Even though the judge rejected The Edge’s request to intervene, course co-owner Matt Shearer told AFN, “It’s good to see something finally get done.”
But the Club West Conservancy said its figth has only just begun. (See story page 18)
In her ruling, Sinclair declared that the old HOA board’s acquisition of the declarant rights “is null and void” and that Shea Homes “did not legally effectuate a valid transfer” of its rights to the old board.
She directed that her judgment be filed with the County Recorder, stating, “The Association did not become the declarant under the Golf Course Declaration.”
And while she did not make any mention of The Edge’s contention that it now has the declarant rights, Shearer said her ruling renders moot the HOA’s assertion challenging The Edge’s claim to the declarant rights.
Sinclair rejected the HOA’s motion to submit a brief contesting The Edge’s quitclaim. It filed the quitclaim with the County Recorder to show Shea transferred the declarant rights to the golf course owners.
The HOA's lawyers sought to argue that just because the old board violated the state open meeting law, the actions it took to acquire the declarant rights were not automatically invalid. They had cited a recent state Court of Appeals decision to support that argument.
Shearer declined to elaborate on where The Edge’s relationship with Shea Homes stands, though he indicated they are still talking.
“I’d say anything is possible,” he said. “But I think the first thing we’re going to do is write a letter to the board today. We’ve asked to speak to them before. We’re not trying to go around the community. We have always been open, that we wanted to work with people.”
Shearer also indicated that those talks will focus on converting the golf course into a park rather than a golf course, saying that the water issues that first led former owner Wilson Gee to close the course in 2016, then again in 2018, remain.
Gee said he could not afford the $750,000 annual cost of irrigating the course with potable city water. Gee first closed it in 2016, then sold it to a would-be entrepreneur who tried to make a go of it until he too ran up a delinquent water bill of more than $200,000 in 2018. The land reverted back to Gee, who closed it and eventually sold it to The Edge.
HOA Board member Tom Bell said he and his colleagues will discuss Sinclair’s ruling during an executive session preceding its regular monthly meeting tomorrow, Nov. 18.
“Next steps, if any, will be discussed at our upcoming executive board meeting this Thursday,” he said. “I personally doubt that we will be appealing but that will be a board decision.”
The Edge is unlikely to file any further action because even though Sinclair rejected its request to intervene, her resolution of the lawsuit appeared to give it exactly what it wanted.
Shearer reiterated his and his partners’ desire to plan the site’s future together with the board.
“The moment the community asked us to work with them on a park plan, we agreed and that has yet to be seen, although we’ve asked the board numerous times,” he said. “Hopefully now we can at least meet with them and discuss a few things. A few groups have reached out to us and said ‘what are you going to do?’ So, I think step one is we’re going to ask to meet with the board.”
Shearer said one group that has not reached out to The Edge is the Conservancy, which comprises homeowners who oppose selling any part of the site for homes.
The Edge had proposed that in January 2020 as a way to subsidize the cost of restoring the site to a world-class golf course.
Shearer said he hopes the board will agree to meet.
“We want to discuss with them as representatives of the community – we’ve wanted to talk for a while – about the maintenance and the security of the property. I think we have mutual interests in the amount of vandalism and break-ins that have been going on.
“That’s just a small point, but in the larger picture we had the advisory group – two actually. We had the original golf course committee, which included the president and vice president of the CWC. We had a series of meetings and then they left that collaboration to pursue their litigation. So, we started a new advisory group which, regardless of the misinformation out there, was not handpicked by a builder or developer.”
He said that committee “came up with some really good concepts and ideas and we would like to share those with the board, too, and see what they think of them.”
Some of those ideas were alluded to on one of The Edge’s websites as it sought input from the community.
But none of those ideas broached how a park conversion and maintenance would be paid for.
Stating that while he thinks The Edge’s golf course proposal was a “great plan,” Shearer also said it was “still risky with the water factor.”
In previous interviews, Shearer also has suggested that given the looming water crisis confronting the western states, sufficient irrigation for a golf course could be in even greater jeopardy.
“What about a park?” he said. “That’s more sustainable. We’ve invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in a park plan and we’d like it to at least be seen.”
“I know people are looking for us to just be a solitary entity and do what we want,” Shearer said, “but that’s not going to be the case…I think some people are starting to realize that they were fed some misinformation and bad facts were given to them.”
He also said, “It’s time to talk. Time to get away from the divisiveness, set the record straight on a couple of key facts. Let’s move away from the hateful misinformation and move towards a solution here.”
