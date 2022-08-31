Kyrene, feds address Jewish girl’s ordeal

The wheels of the federal bureaucracy might seem to have rolled slowly, but Kyrene School District officials appear to have been taking measures to address nine boys’ disturbing anti-Semitic persecution of a girl at Altadeña Middle School in 2018-2019 even before last week’s announcement of an agreement between the district and the U.S. Department of Education related to her five-month ordeal.
Nevertheless, the district’s efforts in the initial stages of the eighth grader’s torment were insufficient and the boys’ harassment impacted the youngster brutally, according to the department’s Aug. 23 announcement closing its two-year investigation of the case.
The investigation ended with an agreement that federal authorities will monitor.
That agreement requires the district to cover the cost of the victim’s tutoring and counseling for the academic and psychological damage the boys inflicted on her.
And it requires Kyrene to publicly state “the district does not tolerate acts of harassment, including acts of harassment based on a student’s actual or perceived race, color, or national origin national origin including shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics (e.g., anti-Semitism).”
It also requires the district to train all employees annually in how to identify such acts and report them for further action and “provide an age-appropriate informational program” for all students about “its commitment to having a school environment free from discrimination, including anti-Semitic harassment.”
Students must also be taught about how to report racial and ethnic harassment and about the consequences of violating the district’s policies.
The DOE report details in chilling detail the boys’ heartless conduct and the toll it took on the girl.
“Specifically, the student was subjected to a hostile environment, as there were numerous incidents occurring over the course of approximately five months related to the student’s Jewish ancestry,” the department said.
“Incidents included calling the student names, such as ‘dirty Jew,’ ‘stinky Jew,’ and ‘filthy Jew;’ making jokes about the Holocaust, speaking or pretending to speak in German, and marching/saluting like Nazi soldiers, to and in the presence of the student; students making other disparaging statements about the student’s ancestry including references to concentration camps; and, sending to the student and others a video on social media wherein a student is carrying a rifle while pretending to speak German and intimating a Nazi soldier,” the department said.
Though heavily redacted, the department’s findings described the impact of the boys’ conduct.
Her persecution was so relentless that the unidentified person – possibly the girl’s mother – who first reported the girl’s ordeal asked for a “safety plan” when the district initially offered to issue a “no contact” order to the boys and counseling to their victim.
The complainant was dissatisfied with the district’s response and pulled the girl out of school and had her study at home in 2019, the DOE said.
Not long afterward, the girl became ‘overwhelmed with schoolwork’ and was not ‘understanding’ the course material.”
An apparent honor student, she was failing and two teachers independently wrote the complainant, “expressing concern about the student’s lack of timely submission of assignments and her difficulty ‘handling the independent nature of [her] assignments and learning,’” the DOE said.
While the victim ultimately transferred to another school, the damage she sustained followed her into the 2019-20 school year in the other school district.
She had to drop an honors course and enroll in a remedial class and “for the remainder of her time in [redacted content], the student was unable to overcome the academic deficits she experienced.”
She “continued to suffer adverse effects, in part, from the [redacted content] stemming from the harassment,” the department said.
The student apparently engaged in some kind of unspecified behavior that required some kind of action and eventually she apparently withdrew from school this year.
The boys were suspended and their parents informed, district spokeswoman Erin Helm said.
The Education Department said that “despite multiple occurrences of harassing conduct,” Principal James Martin “failed to provide timely, specific, and clear communication to school staff regarding the harassment of the student.
“Although the principal addressed staff in general terms by e-mail and much later in a meeting, staff with a need to know were ill-informed to monitor the situation or identify ongoing harassment,” the department said.
“Additionally, with the investigation concluded and while the student was still attending school, the principal waited to address the student’s schedule, which resulted” in the victim and her persecutors in the same class together for at least one day.
Martin a year later was transferred to Centennial Middle School as principal, but Helm stressed the move was “entirely unrelated” to the federal probe.
She said he was not disciplined and “neither is that a recommendation” of the Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights.
“The principal took multilayered action to address the situation at the time, including student discipline, staff communication, and collaboration with the Anti-Defamation League,” she said, adding that Kyrene “is the proud home of multiple ADL No Place for Hate schools and, in 2020, had more No Place for Hate schools than any district in Arizona.”
Helm said she had no idea why the investigation took so long to resolve, but noted that the Education Department’s findings include an apology “for the delay in processing the complaint.”
She also noted that the district and Martin in March 2019 sent a letter to Altadeña parents that it had “retained the services of a consulting firm to support and respond to hate and bias in schools through extensive professional development that promotes cultural competency, equity and inclusion across youth, staff, and school and district leadership.
“In that same spirit, the Altadeña staff and site council have begun discussing a plan to proactively educate our staff and students to protect the school against hate, bias and bigotry,” the letter said in part.
Helm said the district was first notified by the Office of Civil Rights in September 2019 and that federal investigators interviewed the school staff in December 2019 and January 2020. The district heard nothing until April 2022 after that.
The girl’s tormentors reflected increasing anti-Semitic conduct by students nationwide, according to the ADL.
It said that last year, it counted 2,717 such incidents in schools across the country “a 34 percent increase from the 2,026 incidents recorded in 2020 and … the highest number on record since ADL began tracking anti-Semitic incidents in 1979.” Those incidents last year included 88 assaults that represented a 167% increase over the number that occurred in 2020; 1,776 incidents of harassment, a 43% increase over 2020; and 853 acts of vandalism.
In announcing the close of the investigation, the school district last week noted that the Governing Board in May approved “the district’s first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policy so that every student in Kyrene will have a sense of belonging, without bias or discrimination.”
The announcement said, “Kyrene holds the safety of students, both their physical safety and their social-emotional wellbeing, as the highest priority.
“Superintendent Laura Toenjes and the Kyrene Governing Board are dismayed that any student would be made to feel unsafe or unwelcome on a Kyrene campus.”
Toenjes also was quoted as stating, ““As a person of Jewish faith, I was deeply affected by this investigation. I will work very closely with our Board to ensure every student of every faith, every race, and every background feels safe, valued, and respected inside our schools.”
The district said that while it took action during the 2018-19 school year “to address the complaint with both students and staff, and students involved were held accountable for their in-school actions,” it was also making other plans to reinforce its commitment to preventing the kind of ordeal the girl suffered.
It said, “Kyrene will begin a comprehensive review of all District policies with an equity lens to ensure the District’s commitment to inclusion is consistent throughout its practices.”
