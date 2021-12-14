Apparently rejecting overtures by the golf course owner for a sit-down, the Foothills Club West Association board is expected to vote tomorrow night, Dec. 9, on whether to appeal a Superior Court judge’s ruling that gave the Club West Conservancy a victory in a lawsuit originally filed in March 2020 against the former board members.
The deadline is Friday for the HOA to appeal Superior Court Judge Joan Sinclair’s ruling last month that said the former board improperly acquired the declarant rights to the golf course from Shea Homes.
Ironically, the Conservancy’s new lawsuit against Shea Homes and golf course owner The Edge asserts that Shea never had the declarant rights to give anyone.
The board last month faced several irate homeowners who demanded it not spend any HOA dues on further contesting the case.
It presented attorney Tim Barnes to discuss the ruling, though he began his brief address to a smattering of homeowners by warning the audience, “Let me just put this into context: I don’t have much information.”
Barnes explained that he and the board were limited not only in what they could discuss but also in what they could do at this time, though he added:
“This board has worked damn hard … the heart of the community is what they have in mind in the direction that they have given me.”
Stating “it’s not like it’s a simple situation,” Barnes also told the audience that he believed The Edge is “acting in good faith in terms of what they said they want to do.”
Prior to the open meeting, the board and Barnes met in executive session to discuss Sinclair’s ruling and the options the board had.
However, during the open meeting, several board members repeatedly stressed that anything they do in relation to the golf course will be open and transparent.
In her ruling, Sinclair declared that the old HOA board’s acquisition of the declarant rights “is null and void” and that Shea Homes “did not legally effectuate a valid transfer” of its rights to the old board.
She directed that her judgment be filed with the County Recorder, stating, “The Association did not become the declarant under the Golf Course Declaration.”
Around the same time of the board’s last meeting, The Edge’s subsidiary, Community Land Solutions, sent a letter to the board requesting a meeting “to discuss various Property matters including security concerns, community usage and long-term development options for the Property.”
It said that since Sinclair finally resolved the 18-month-long litigation, “we believe the timing is right for the meeting.”
“Our goal in the meeting with you is to start a productive dialogue regarding the needs of our community and how to identify and work to achieve shared interests instead of protracted legal battles that only serve to undermine the pursuit of sustainable solutions,” state the letter, which only was signed by Community Land Solutions.
Board member Tom Bell told AFN that because the HOA has no control over the golf course, “I’m not sure what they want from us” and that Barnes was instructed to communicate with them.
Board members have said they have to be careful about putting the HOA and themselves personally in legal jeopardy if they interfered with The Edge’s negotiations with Shea Homes.
While limited in what it can do, however, the board was not been entirely silent as Shea and The Edge began apparent negotiations for the golf course declarant rights this year, according to the Conservancy’s new lawsuit against the homebuilder and the course owner.
The lawsuit said that in June, “Club West learned that Shea Homes was communicating with The Edge for the purpose of commercializing the declarant’s rights set forth in the Golf Course CC&Rs.”
It said the HOA wrote Shea Homes on June 11, reminding the builder that “purchase contracts with buyers of homesites within the Foothills Club West master-planned community incorporated the Golf Course Use Restrictions.”
The lawsuit also said the HOA “reminded Shea Homes that by converting the golf course and park-like open space, which served as the ‘heart of the community,’ into a residential subdivision would reflect poorly upon Shea Homes’ commitment to its homebuyers, especially those homebuyers contemplating purchasing in a Shea Homes’ golf course community.”
The suit says Shea disclosed the letter to The Edge and that on Sept. 21, “The Edge exercised its option contract with Shea Homes to acquire whatever declarant rights Shea Homes had, if any, under the Golf Course CC&Rs.”
