Mark “Zzeek” Pectol said when you have a good cause, people will respond.
The business he and his wife Jody run, Zesty Zzeeks Pizza and Wings, proved that last week as the Pectols began collecting donations for pet food banks, ensuring four-legged critters don’t go hungry when their families are struggling.
“We put this out just a couple of days ago, and we had a thousand shares, not a thousand views, but a thousand shares, just like that [he snaps his fingers],” Mark said.
Even before they kicked off the official pet food drive Friday, Pectol said they had thousands of pounds of dog and cat food brought to their stores. How do you get such a strong response so quickly?
“That’s an eight-year answer,” Pectol said. “We have got, for whatever reasons, a pretty good foothold into Ahwatukee. We live here, and part of our mission when we opened this place up was we were going to dig into the community and do a lot of fundraising, a lot of support … people say you support and fundraise for what you love.”
Pectol said years of supporting good causes in a transparent manner have built the trust needed. He said they put out the word on Ahwatukee411, Hello Chandler and other community websites. Since then, he said, the response has been amazing.
Last year they collected 10,000 pounds of pet food. This year, Pectol said he expects to more than double that total.
And he said he wouldn’t be too surprised if they tripled it.
So far, the Ahwatukee location has brought in the most donations. Right behind them is the Ocotillo location in South Chandler. The Chandler location is a close third and the Tempe location after that.
Tia Hoyes, who runs the Chandler Pet Food Bank on behalf of the Salvation Army, said the need for donations is dire.
“We did not have any [pet food] coming in,” Hoyes said. “There’s been a dry spell since the pandemic has calmed down a little bit and people are starting to feel comfortable with going out and doing things. So, people are forgetting about the need.”
She said they’ve seen an increase in the number of people driving their pets to a secluded area and releasing them and suspects many are families that can no longer afford to keep feeding them. That’s where her organization comes in.
It provides families free pet food so they can keep the pets in their homes. She said she first noticed a problem during the 2008 financial crisis, when a lot of people were forced to abandon their pets.
She suggested it may be worse now because of the pandemic.
“I think it’s pretty bad, things are really ramping up,” Hoyes said. “A lot more people are aware of problems now … so we have a lot more groups that we’re able to network with.”
Hoyes said the food collected will go to a variety of organizations – variety of rescues, food banks and even some to an animal shelter in Mexico.
“We’re just so fortunate that there are so many people who care about animals so much and that want to help,” Hoyes said.
