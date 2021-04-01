Masks will continue to be the order of the day at local public schools, as they were earlier this month when Barefoot Pools and The Nosh Café in Ahwatukee delivered treats to all schools and district departments as a thank you to staff who have been working in person all year in support of onsite students. The two businesses were part of another effort by a program called Kyrene Values Teachers, Students and Staff. Businesses interested in joining Joelle Green at jgreen@kyrene.org.