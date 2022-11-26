Ahwatukee and other City Council District 6 voters will have to cast ballots again on March 14 to
determine who will succeed termed-out city Councilman Sal DiCiccio, judging by unofficial results from the Nov. 8 General Election.
DiCiccio’s term does not expire until April, and in the meantime his former chief of Staff, Sam Stone, and former city Assistant Police Chief Kevin Robinson likely will be entering the second phase of their campaign, unofficial election results show.
Robinson, who had the endorsement of the city’s Democratic establishment that included Mayor Kate Gallego and four of her predecessors, and Stone topped the field of eight candidates vying for the council seat.
Unofficial results showed that Robinson garnered 20% of the vote, or 12,062 of the 89,593 ballots cast in the election.
Stone, a Central Phoenix political consultant, and his 17% of the vote edged two longtime Ahwatukee residents and business owners, Moses Sanchez and Joan Greene, who both got 16% of the vote.
The margin of the vote among the three candidates vying for second place was close. Stone got 10,539 votes; Sanchez, 10,089 and Greene, 10,022. They far outdistanced the four other contenders, none of whom got more than 7,546 votes.
The Phoenix City Clerk’s office said a recount would only be needed if the top two vote getters were within a .5% margin and also noted it was still awaiting final results from the county.
Robinson is an Ahwatukee resident, although his residency was challenged in September by Sanchez, who contended that he leased his home in September 2021 just to qualify for the council race.
Robinson and his wife, a physician, own a house in Scottsdale, but Robinson testified in court that his wife needed to live closer to Mayo Medical Center, where she works.
He also produced documentation, including his voter ID and driver’s license, showing he lived at the Ahwatukee house.
A judge rejected Sanchez’s challenge.
During a forum in September sponsored by the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce, Robinson and Stone drew sharp contrasts in their approach to council and governing.
Robinson cited his 38-year career with Phoenix Police and said his early years on the force were spent at South Mountain Precinct at a time when Ahwatukee was in the initial stages of its development.
He said he not only helped developing patrol areas in Ahwatukee but had come to learn the community well by building relationships with various community leaders and groups. He pledged to continue doing the same if elected.
Stone criticized the other candidates for offering “a ton of platitudes and not a lot of details about how they’re going to do these things.” He also said he would challenge the established way of doing business in City Hall, stating “most of what the City of Phoenix does happens in the dark.”
Robinson by far amassed the most money in the race, which in all generated more than $1.2 million in contributions to all eight candidates combined.
Robinson raised more than $468,000 – and spent more than two thirds of that – while Stone garnered about $90,000, spending about $75,000.
